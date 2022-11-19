🌱Folsom Woman Wins Big + Be A Holiday Hero Pet Foster





Good morning, friends. It’s me, Jeri Karges, your host of the Roseville Daily — here to impart all the most important things happening in our community. Including news about…

There’s TONS of holiday fun to be had here in the Roseville area and we’ve got a list for you!

to be had here in the Roseville area and we’ve got a list for you! La Popular is coming to Roseville straight from Mexico City with authentic Mexican fare.

straight from Mexico City with authentic Mexican fare. Don’t miss the Tree Lighting on December 1! But first, today’s weather: Partly sunny. High: 63 Low: 35.

Are you a local business owner struggling to stand out in your market? Our newsletter sponsorships can help boost your visibility and attract new customers. Click here to learn more. Here are the top stories in Roseville today:

“This season, starting now and running through the New Year, the Roseville Police Department is implementing a Holiday Enforcement Plan that includes increased patrols and special operations that will protect our residents, visitors and their property…. Our goal is for everyone who comes into our city to have a safe and fun holiday shopping experience.” (City of Roseville, California Police Department via Facebook)

that includes increased patrols and special operations that will protect our residents, visitors and their property…. Our goal is for everyone who comes into our city to have a safe and fun holiday shopping experience.” (City of Roseville, California Police Department via Facebook) Don’t miss the fun on Vernon Street Town Square for the Christmas Tree Lighting on December 1! (Roseville Parks & Recreation via Instagram)

on December 1! (Roseville Parks & Recreation via Instagram) “Join Placer County Transportation Planning Agency – PCTPA at events in Roseville to discuss traffic and transportation in south Placer, how it impacts us, and the planned improvements. PCTPA is providing free pizza for you and your family.” (City of Roseville, California Government via Facebook) More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news! Events:

Now you’re in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Sunday! I’ll see you around. — Jeri Karges About me: Jeri Karges has been living in and loving the Sacramento region for over 30 years. Her passion is finding new and unique ways to enjoy the city and surrounding areas. On weekends, you can find her pestering her friends to sample the restaurant that doesn’t have silverware, or try their hand at throwing an axe. Jeri also enjoys writing about retirement planning at https://rockinretirement.subst…







Like Loading...