10 Best Spider-Man Movie Posters

Spider-Man films have had many spectacular posters, highlighting their respective Spidey films’ distinct tones and directorial styles, from the gritty reboot style of The Amazing Spider-Man, to the chaotic, comedic nature of Into the Spider-Verse. The posters embrace their different versions of Spider-Man, letting audiences know that they’re always in for a brand-new story.

10/10 The Spider-Man Twins Towers Poster Was Recalled

One of the rarest Spider-Man posters was for the Spider-Man (2002) film. The poster depicted Spider-Man on a building’s surface, with the Twin Towers reflected on Spider-Man’s eye lenses.

Since the World Trade Center was, and still is, one of Manhattan’s proudest achievements, the poster does an excellent job of connecting Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to his home, New York. The poster also makes Spider-Man look extremely cool with his suit shining in the sun. After 9/11, the poster was recalled and is now a highly sought collector’s item. To this day, it is still one of the best Spider-Man posters.

9/10 Spider-Man 2’s Poster Teased Doctor Octopus

One of Spider-Man 2‘s posters depicts the Web-Head protecting Mary Jane Watson from his enemy, Doctor Octopus. The poster teases Doc Ock by only showing his silhouette, leaving the viewer curious to see the villain in the actual movie.

The poster does a good job indicating that Doctor Octopus will be a dangerous threat, showcasing Spider-Man with his suit torn and ready to fight Doc Ock. The poster also connects to Mary Jane’s relevance in the movie; she plays a huge part in Peter Parker’s life, and Spider-Man protecting her from his enemy reflects that.

8/10 Spider-Man 3’s Poster Showed Spider-Man’s Duality

Many Spider-Man 3 posters show Spider-Man with the eerie Venom symbiote. One poster in particular shows a cross-split between Spidey in his red suit and Spidey wearing the black symbiote, representing the poster’s tagline: “The battle within.”

The poster does an excellent job connecting to one of Spider-Man 3‘s main themes: darkness. Spider-Man in the movie must face his inner demons, which are amplified through the symbiote. The poster symbolizes his internal battle and moral duality, with Spider-Man caught in between his light and dark sides.

7/10 The Amazing Spider-Man’s Poster Embraced The Darker Tone

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)‘s poster demonstrates the film’s darker tone to movie audiences. The Amazing Spider-Man’s poster signifies the film as its own thing with a new Spider-Man.

The poster shows people that TASM is separate from the Raimi Trilogy, whose posters were much brighter with yellow colors. TASM‘s poster also has Spider-Man looking down with claw marks through his costume, making the Web-Head look very cool and mysterious. The poster makes it clear that the final film will be a darker reinvention of Spider-Man, with little nuances to give him his own identity.

6/10 The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Poster Showed Multiple Villains

One of the most noteworthy Spider-Man posters comes from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The film’s poster depicts Spider-Man going up against three villains in Times Square: Electro, Rhino, and the Green Goblin.

The poster displays the immense scope of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 by showing the Web-Head going up against insane odds, signifying the tagline: “His greatest battle begins.” The poster also demonstrates the movie’s updated tone by showing off brighter colors, letting viewers know that they’re in for a more light-hearted adventure.

5/10 Spider-Man: Homecoming Did Have One Superb Poster

MCU Spider-Man posters are infamous for their poor quality, with many fans pointing out their unimpressive photoshops and jumbled imagery. However, Spider-Man: Homecoming did have one superb poster, blowing all the other ones out of the water.

Illustrator Martin Ansin created a Spider-Man: Homecoming poster for Sony Pictures, featuring very stylized artwork reminiscent of comic books. The poster has a lot going on, including Spider-Man, the Vulture, New York buildings, and the Stark reactor logo. However, Ansin managed to make everything flow collectively, creating the best Homecoming poster.

4/10 Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Poster Plays Into The Title

Spider-Man: Far From Home has a poster that reflects the film’s light-hearted tone and calls back to its title. The poster shows the Spider-Man mask with travel stickers, referencing Peter Parker going on vacation.

In contrast to other MCU Spider-Man posters, this Far From Home poster doesn’t suffer so much from poor photoshopping or messy imagery. The poster is simple and embodies MCU Peter’s casual and energetic personality, letting MCU fans know that they can expect to see more of the humor they had enjoyed in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

3/10 Peter Parker Faces Consequences In Spider-Man: No Way Home

A common fan complaint with MCU Spider-Man was that the character wasn’t dealing with notable repercussions for his actions. Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s poster indicated that MCU Peter Parker would finally face harsh consequences and difficult trials.

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s poster depicts a lone Spider-Man overlooking a gloomy Times Square, with imagery of anti-Spider-Man signs. The poster effectively communicates that Peter Parker will go through a tougher journey, where it feels like the world is against him. The poster gave more Spidey fans hope that No Way Home would be the film they’d been waiting for.

2/10 Into the Spider-Verse’s Poster Shows Multiple Spider-People

Unlike Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s poster, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s poster features multiple variations of Spider-Man. The poster doesn’t shy away from its multiverse concept, demonstrating that moviegoers are in for a brand-new adventure.

The poster highlights the characters’ unique designs and Into the Spider-Verse‘s animation style, fully embracing how different the film is from other Spider-Man films. The poster is full of energy, giving its key characters a literal moment in the sun and signifying that each Spider-Person will be important to the story.

1/10 Miles Morales Goes Up Against Miguel O’Hara

Sony Pictures Animation released a poster for their upcoming film: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The poster is simple, but it helps keep fans excited about the new movie.

Across The Spider-Verse‘s poster shows Miles Morales’s Spider-Man fighting Miguel O’Hara’s Spider-Man 2099. The imagery adds mystery to the movie, leaving viewers questioning why the two Spider-Men are fighting. The poster also lets fans know that they can expect to see great animation like Into the Spider-Verse, which means that Miguel and Miles’s fight will be a grand spectacle.

