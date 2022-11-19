10 Godzilla Comics As Good As The Movies

With the recent celebration of Godzilla Day culminating in the announcement of a brand new Godzilla film set to release in November 2023, fans of the King of Monsters are stirring with excitement.





Though Godzilla made his cinematic presence known in the 21st century through Legendary Pictures’ “Monsterverse,” the recently announced film will be produced by Toho, the studio behind the original run of Godzilla films. As one of the greatest fictional characters ever made, it’s only natural that Godzilla media expanded into comic books. Though Godzilla has a reputation as a great character in cinema, some of his comics are just as good if not better than the films.

10/10 Godzilla Joined The Marvel Universe In King Of The Monsters

As they often do with notable pop culture characters like Dracula and the Transformers, Marvel acquired the license to produce Godzilla comics in the late 1970s. The first Godzilla comic they ever produced, Godzilla: King of the Monsters was an ongoing series that ran for 24 issues and was written by Doug Moench with art from Herb Trimpe, Fred Kida, and more.

Based on the version of the character seen in the original Godzilla films by Toho Studios, Godzilla became a presence in the main 616 Marvel Universe, making him an adversary for heroes like the Avengers. Godzilla’s days as a Marvel character eventually ended, but not before making a cameo appearance in 1985 and another in 2007.

9/10 Godzilla Legends Focused On Numerous Other Kaiju

A five-issue series by numerous writers including Matt Frank, Jeff Prezenkowski, Jon Vankin, and more, Godzilla: Legends revolves around some of Godzilla’s most powerful enemies and allies. Kaiju like Anguirus, Rodan, Hedorah, and a few others, are each given their own short story in different series issues.

Published by IDW Publishing, Legends is the second Godzilla series the publisher created, and it served as a critical stepping stone for IDW becoming the premier Godzilla comic creator. On top of showcasing numerous fan-favorite monsters from the Godzilla films, Legends expanded the lore of each one.

8/10 Godzilla Fought The Power Rangers In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vs. Godzilla

Easily one of the weirdest comic crossovers, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vs. Godzilla is a five-issue series with some of the most impressive comic cover art ever created. A joint publishing effort by IDW Publishing, BOOM! Studios, Hasbro, and Toho International, the series was written by Cullen Bunn, with art from Freddie E. Williams II – who also handled the magnificent cover art.

Like most other crossover comics of its size, Power Rangers Vs. Godzilla is overrun with incredible action and genuinely shocking moments for fans of both franchises. Considering the recently published book did so well with critics and fans alike, readers are hoping to see these two franchises crossover again soon.

7/10 Survivors Hid In The Ruins Of Tokyo In Godzilla: Cataclysm

Created by Cullen Bunn, Dave Wachter, and Chris Mowry, the five-issue Godzilla: Cataclysm is the fourth Godzilla miniseries released by IDW. Set twenty years after a massive monster attack, the story revolves around a group of survivors living in the ruins of Tokyo.

At the center of the group is a man named Hiroshi, his grandson Arata, and another young man named Shiori. From the eyes of these three characters, readers are shown some of the most epic fights in Godzilla’s history. A comic packed with different monsters, Cataclysm includes appearances from fan-favorites like Mothra, King Ghidorah, Ebirah, and Biollante.

6/10 Godzilla Returned In Terror Of Godzilla

Considered a must-read comic from Dark Horse, Terror of Godzilla is a six-issue series created by Kazuhisa Iwata, Dan McKinnon, and Chris Chalenor. Based on the 1984 film The Return of Godzilla, the series begins with Godzilla rising from the seas, nearly sinking a Japanese fishing boat.

Following an investigation from a nearby reporter, a nuclear submarine is suddenly destroyed in the same area, helping the people of Japan realize Godzilla has returned. A great comic for fans of the traditional Godzilla, Terror of Godzilla emulates the old-school style of original Godzilla films, pairing exciting action with a fun yet compelling story.

5/10 Godzilla Went To The Inferno In Godzilla In Hell

Certainly one of the most unique Godzilla concepts ever, Godzilla in Hell is a five-issue series by Dave Watcher, Brandon Seifert, Erick Freitas, and a few others. The story begins with Godzilla suddenly falling into the mouth of Hell and slamming down on a giant rock.

Passing through two mysterious cities with alien-like architecture, Godzilla comes face to face with a giant nuclear demon. The battles don’t end there, as Godzilla spends the rest of the series facing off against demonized versions of the most powerful monsters in the Godzilla universe.

4/10 Godzilla Introduced Himself To A New Era In Kingdom Of Monsters

The first entry for IDW’s official Godzilla continuity, Godzilla: Kingdom of Monsters is a 12-issue series by Eric Powell, Tracy Marsh, and Jason Ciaramella, Phil Hester, Victor Santos, and Bruce McCorkindale. The story revolves around Godzilla’s first emergence in modern Japan.

Quickly followed by the appearance of numerous other monsters like Rodan, Anguirus, and Battra, two evil twins use strange psychic abilities to command the monsters to their will. Kingdom of Monsters also features an appearance from one of Godzilla’s most well-known enemies, Mecha-Godzilla.

3/10 A Detective Enlists The Help Of Mothra In Gangsters And Goliaths

A five-issue series published by IDW, Godzilla: Gangsters and Goliaths was created by John Layman, Alberto Ponticelli, Jay Fotos, and Chris Mowry. The plot revolves around Makoto Sato, a Tokyo detective on a mission to take down the Takahashi crime syndicate.

Waking up on a beach shortly after getting beat down by a group of gangsters, Sato soon realizes he’s not on just any beach; he’s on the coast of Monster Island, the home of numerous monsters like Godzilla, Rodan, and Mothra. Soon after, meeting with the house of Elias – the allies of Mothra – Sato pleads with them to enlist Mothra to protect his family and take down the crime syndicate.

2/10 Godzilla Was Introduced To Dark Horse In King Of The Monsters

Not to be confused with Marvel’s comic of the same title, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a 16-issue series by Bob Eggleton, Kevin Maguire, Arthur Adams, and more. After Marvel lost the license to produce Godzilla comics in the late 1980s, the license was acquired by Dark Horse Comics, who quickly gave the character the A-list treatment it deserved.

Though Godzilla’s first Dark Horse appearance came in Dark Horse Comics #10, he was soon given his own series in the form of King of the Monsters. However, Dark Horse Comics couldn’t license other famous monsters from the Godzilla films, leading to the creation of numerous original enemies.

1/10 The Godzilla: Half-Century War Is A Must-Read

Recognized by many fans as one of the greatest Godzilla stories ever told Godzilla: The Half-Century War is a five-issue series by James Stokoe and Heather Beckel. An epic comic that exceeds even the epic scale of Legendary Pictures’ “Monsterverse” films, the aptly-titled Half-Century War takes place over the course of fifty years – from 1954 to 2002.

The story revolves around a man named Ota Murakami and his five incredible encounters with Godzilla. The series also includes appearances from other famous monsters like Battra, Kumonga, and Hedorah.

