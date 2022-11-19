10 Most Overpowered Weapons In Call of Duty History, Ranked

There have been countless weapons available for you to use in the Call of Duty series. From classic World War 2 guns to futuristic weapon blueprints, each entry has had its own overpowered arsenal. A few weapons often rise to the top of the meta as the go-to gun for multiplayer usage.





Many of the most overpowered weapons were nerfed after that year’s developer got wind of its overpowered nature. That didn’t stop them from making their mark, though, as there are a handful that will go down as the most broken and overpowered weapons COD has ever seen.

10/10 Ray Gun

The Ray Gun is a COD: Zombies exclusive weapon introduced in World at War. It has made an appearance in every iteration of Zombies since. And it was made to be as overpowered as possible.

For the majority of rounds, it can one-shot zombies. After that, it does take a few hits to down them, but its wild accuracy and high ammo capacity made that matter very little. It is the number one weapon you’ll want to find in any Zombies mode.

9/10 MP7

The MP7 submachine gun has been featured in many Call of Duty titles. Its most overpowered iteration was in 2011’s Modern Warfare 3. It acted like no SMG should with its versatility, as you could use it in any situation.

A submachine typically works with a run-and-gun, close-quarters style. The MW3 MP7 threw all of that out the window. It had barely any recoil, and could spit out bullets faster than any other gun in the game. This all came with incredible range that outmatched many of the game’s assault rifles.

8/10 Famas

Black Ops 1 was a new venture in the Call of Duty franchise, dealing with a different side of war, showcasing much more stealth and espionage rather than massive combat scenarios of the games before it. It also brought back many fan-favorite weapons, however, such as the Famas.

Related: Lingering Questions We Have After MW2’s CampaignThe first time the Famas was available, it was a burst weapon, while in Black Ops 1 it became fully automatic. This raised its speed in eliminating opponents and reduced its recoil greatly. Even after a nerf that added more recoil to the weapon, it remained manageable enough that many multiplayer games saw just about every player use the Famas.

7/10 MP40

The MP40 from World at War is the most overpowered version of the WW2-era SMG ever brought to Call of Duty. You were able to unlock it at a very low level, giving you the same playing field with the OP gun as everyone.

It was seen as one of the best weapons in the franchise as a whole up to that point. The SMG was capable of taking out opponents in just a few shots. The community then found out how well it performed with the 64-Round Drum attachment and Steady Aim Perk, which made recoil nonexistent and gave it enough ammo to wipe a whole team a couple of times over before having to reload.

6/10 ACR

The original Modern Warfare 2 is revered as one of the best FPS games ever. It had some of the most iconic and memorable weapons in Call of Duty’s storied history, including the ACR assault rifle which became popular right off the bat.

The ACR was efficient in every category. You could beam enemies from across the map, hip fire to take down opponents who surprise you around a corner, or run from objective to objective wiping out the other team. Dominating with it was effortless.

5/10 M16A4

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was the first game in the franchise to leave the World War 2 setting. It moved away from long-past wars and entered warfare as it was in 2007. With that, the M164A became infamous.

Most burst weapons in COD are solid, but nothing special. The M164A moved away from that slight stigma and became a menace of a gun. Its three-round shot was easy to place, and was able to take down an opponent in one go. The assault rifle was available for every player at launch, making it a quickly overpowered gun.

4/10 NV4 Flatline

Infinite Warfare’s NV4 assault rifle was a very good weapon. It became a frequently used weapon throughout the game’s multiplayer and competitive scene. The weapon variants of Infinite Warfare are what saw it rise to the top as an OP gun.

Stat-based weapon variants saw some guns go from terrible to incredible. The NV4’s Flatline variation took it from great to unstoppable. The legendary version of the NV4 upped its damage capabilities and gave it unlimited range. No matter how far an enemy was, you could just aim and shoot to deal massive damage without needing to lead your shot or worry about bullet drop.

3/10 Grenade Launcher

The Grenade Launcher is a weapon attachment, though there have been standalone versions in many Call of Duty titles. It gets placed under the gun, and you’re able to send grenades far distances with a large area of effect explosion that followed.

It was dubbed the “noob tube” by COD 4 players because of its easy-to-use mechanics. You just needed to point it, shoot it, and blow up some enemies. It often saw entire teams taken out shortly after a round started just because one player learned the lineup to send it from their spawn to the other.

2/10 Akimbo Snakeshots

This simple revolver was a sidearm in Call of Duty, until it found itself in Warzone with the Akimbo attachment that gives you two of them. This removes the ADS feature, but provides added firepower with multiple weapons being held.

Add to it the Snakeshot ammunition, and it became one of the most devastating weapon builds ever seen. Unheard of damage was sent from these weapons in the blink of an eye. It was nerfed to the ground to end its reign of terror, but the Akimbo Snakeshot meta was one Call of Duty fans will never forget.

1/10 Akimbo Model 1887s

Akimbo weapons always seem to cause problems in Call of Duty. The Model 1887 shotgun was a simple secondary weapon, but granting it the Akimbo attachment made it a nightmare. You’d find players around every corner with two shotguns that could take you out in an instant and reload just as fast.

The entirety of the original Modern Warfare 2 suffered from balance issues, but the Akimbo Model 1887s has to be the most overpowered instance in the franchise. This was a shotgun that could down an enemy from any distance with a precise enough shot. It took things just a bit too far.

