20 gift ideas for the pets (and pet owners) in your life, starting at $8

Your furry friends deserve a special treat this holiday season too. (Getty Images)

When it comes to the holiday season, everyone deserves a special treat — even our furry friends.

Luckily, more and more retailers are offering up gift ideas designated for cats, dogs and other animals as pets are being recognized as important members of the family. That means there’s so much more to choose from than just the average bag of treats or a new bed from the pet store.

As the holidays draw nearer, it’s the perfect time to shop for gifts to spoil your pets, and we’ve gathered plenty of inspiration. For everything from luxe home decor to collars that sparkle, shop some of our favourite gift ideas for pets below!

Black Leather-free Fabric Pet Collar. Image via Pandora.

If you’re looking to add a bit of luxury to your pet’s everyday, this collar is made from a plant-based leather-free fabric and features a heart-shaped rivet engraved with the message “Best Friend Forever.”

$115 at Pandora

Best Friends Pet Tag Set. Image via Kissamo.

Each tag is custom engraved on the back with a name and/or contact information, so you can match with your furry pal while ensuring that they stay safe.

$58 at Kissamo

Pooch Original Kanga. Image via Roots.

In collaboration with dog apparel company Canada Pooch, this adorable hoodie is inspired by the iconic Roots Kanga Hoodie.

$56 at Roots

Hamster Chew Toys Set. Image via Amazon.

Small pets can get in on the holiday fun too, and they’re sure to love this activity kit that includes eight wooden toys that are perfect for hamsters, guinea pigs, chinchillas, gerbils, mice or rats.

$23 at Amazon

Personalized Pet Food Bowl with Stand. Image via Etsy/TrueNorthDogCo.

Your pets deserve only the best, and that includes their food and water bowls. Elevate their setup with these customizable dishes, which can feature their names or other phrases.

$35 at Etsy

PawHut Pet Stroller Foldable Carrier. Image via Hudson’s Bay.

If you have an elderly pet or one who just likes coming along for the ride, this foldable stroller lets them enjoy the outdoors with less stress.

$105 $190 at Hudson’s Bay

Pawslife Deluxe Window Cat Perch. Image via Bed Bath & Beyond.

If your cat loves to bask in the sunlight, this window perch provides a comfortable and large surface for them to take in the views without wrecking your furniture.

$55 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Merry & Bright Deck the Howls with Biscuits Dog Treat Advent Calendar. Image via PetSmart.

It wouldn’t be the holidays without advent calendars, and this pet-friendly version is filled with 24 days of dog biscuits. You can also shop one for cats, and for other small pets.

$8 at Petsmart

Star Pet Tag. Image via Mejuri.

Cats and dogs can get glammed up for the holidays with this sparkling gold pet tag, complete with an engravable design.

$38 at Mejuri

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Leopard Pet Bed. Image via Nordstrom.

If your pets are anything like mine, then all pillows and blankets are fair game when it comes to sleeping. Get them their own cozy spot with this luxe pet bed finished in Barefoot Dreams’s CozyChic fabric.

$165 at Nordstrom Canada

Merry & Bright Christmas Tree Aquarium Ornament. Image via Petsmart.

Add a festive touch to any aquarium with this miniature Christmas tree decked out with holiday decorations and gifts.

$9 at Petsmart

Dog Bowl Bottle. Image via Uncommon Goods.

Keep this dual-purpose water bottle with you on the go, as it conveniently separates into a dog bowl so you can both stay hydrated.

$49 at Uncommon Goods

Petco Soft Plush Crinkle Cat Tunnel. Image via Canadian Tire.

Cats are sure to love this playful tunnel, which is designed with a crackly liner and a large peep-hole in the middle.

$30 at Canadian Tire

Pets So Good White Wave Slow Feeding Table. Image via SSENSE.

If you have a pet that quickly devours their meals, this feeding table has a sleek, modern design that also helps encourage slower eating.

$95 at SSENSE

Super Bird Creations Mini Flying Trapeze Toy. Image via Amazon.

Perfect size for parrotlets, parakeets, cockatiels and lovebirds, this swing has several stimulating, bird-safe attachments to keep your feathered friend entertained.

$18 at Amazon

PupRug Faux Fur Orthopedic Dog Bed. Image via Paw.com.

While this plush rug may look like your average shag carpet, it’s actually made with a memory foam core to ease joint pain and provide maximum support for your four-legged friend.

$149 $213 at Paw.com

CIICII Slow Feeder Licking Mat. Image via Amazon.

Part toy, part pet feeder, this licking mat will provide hours of entertainment to cats or dogs.

$30 at Amazon

The Regulation Pet Carry-on. Image via Béis.

If you’re regularly travelling with your pet, this chic carrier is the ideal upgrade. It comes with pockets to store small items like your wallet and keys, and a plush sherpa lining for comfort.

$219 at Béis

Catit Senses 2.0 Digger Interactive Cat Toy. Image via Amazon.

This cat food bowl features multiple tubes that stimulate natural pawing behavior in a fun manner — perfect for curious kitties.

$24 at Amazon

LED Dog Leash With USB. Image via Etsy/LightsFlo.

With long winter nights, this LED leash is a great way to stay safe on walks once the sun goes down.

$30 at Etsy

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.