25 Hottest Black Friday Tech Deals And Sales Of 2022 | CRN

Computing News

Wade Tyler Millward

CRN breaks down the 25 hottest Black Friday tech deals and sales for 2022 to help you get a head start on your holiday shopping.

25 Hottest Black Friday Tech Deals And Sales Of 2022

Lenovo laptops, Microsoft tablets, Samsung smartwatches, smart vacuums and even 3-D printers are among the standout tech deals this Black Friday, Nov. 25.

Walmart, Target, Amazon.com and Best Buy are among the retailers and websites where shoppers are bound to save on computers, headphones, smartphones and other devices.

Here are some of the Best Black Friday Tech Deals in 2022

* Laptops

* Mobile devices

* Wearables

* Smart home

* Printers

Laptops for sale this year include the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, MacBook Air, Acer Chromebook 315 and HP Pavilion 15.

Mobile devices for sale include the Amazon Echo Show 8, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and Microsoft Surface Pro 7+.

Wearable devices include Apple AirPods Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Beats Solo3 headphones.

Marked-down smart home devices include the Brookstone Robo Vacuum, Ring Video Doorbell and Google Nest Mini.

And finally, shoppers can get deals this year on Creality 3-D printers and regular printers from Epson and HP.

Here are 25 Black Friday tech deals and sales we’ve found that could be useful for work-from-home, entertainment or education.

 


