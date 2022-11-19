25 Pokemon That, Frankly, Look Delicious

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Since the dawn of time (1997) humanity has looked to its video game consoles and has pondered about the possibility of eating a Pokemon. With hundreds of the little pocket monsters around after several decades of mainstream dominance, it’s time to finally and seriously look at which Pokemon we’d catch, cook, and serve with some fava beans and a nice chianti.

We’ve looked at hundreds of Pokemon, runing the data through both the Gourmand 5000 and Culinator Model Max to find the most mouthwatering Pokemon out there. Don’t blame us if your childhood is ruined.