49 Winchester’s “Last Call” To Be Featured On ‘Yellowstone’ Episode This Sunday

Well this is pretty damn cool.

The boys of 49 Winchester will have their song “Last Call” featured on Episode 3 of Yellowstone this Sunday, which is clearly something we were hoping was gonna happen.

It goes without saying at this point that it’s huge for them, and we all know what that “Yellowstone effect” can do for smaller, independent artists.

I mean, the show is already breaking records for viewers of a scripted series this year, so you know there’s going to be millions of ears and eyeballs on it this week too, and you simply cannot buy that kind of national exposure, no matter how big or small of an artist you are.

We’ve seen it time and again, with creator Taylor Sheridan and the team that works on the hit show bringing some of the best artists and songs country music has to offer to the hit show for millions of viewers to discover for the first time.

Just last week, Shane Smith & the Saints and Lainey Wilson saw some of their old albums show up on the iTunes charts again, with the former having four records at various different spots, and the latter with her recent record Bell Bottom Country jumping to #1 on the iTunes Top 100 Country Albums, along with her 2021 Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ album jumping to #11.

Of course, if you’ve been paying close attention, then you already know that the southwest Virginia boys of 49 Winchester have had a monster year, like making their debut at the Grand Ole Opry, as well as making their late night TV debut, so this is really just the cherry on top of what’s truly already been incredible 2022 for the band.

And with a good old fashioned honky tonk heater like “Last Call,” which was written by frontman Isaac Gibson and included on their incredible Fortune Favors the Bold album that was released earlier this year, I have a feeling there’s about to be a TON of new 49 Winchester fans come Sunday evening.

They shared the news over on Instagram last night, saying:

“Been hard to keep this a secret… Tune in Sunday night as our song ‘Last Call’ is featured on Yellowstone!! Yellowstone airs at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on Paramount Network. New West Records #YellowstoneTV #BunkhouseBoys #LetsGoToWork #FortuneFavorsTheBold” Congrats boys, I can’t wait to hear it on national TV this Sunday:

“Last Call”

And of course, with the Season 5 premiere last week, we also heard some great music from Robert Earl Keen, Dolly Parton, Zach Bryan, a triple shot of Shane Smith & The Saints, and Hayes Carll this past weekend, with much more good stuff to come, clearly.

If you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through all episodes of Season 5, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

Spotify

Apple Music