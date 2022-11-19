60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck heading into the peak shopping season

Just as the holiday shopping season gets into full swing, families are finding less slack in their budgets than before.

As of October, 60% of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck, according to a recent LendingClub report. A year ago, the number of adults who felt stretched too thin was closer to 56%.

“More consumers who have historically managed their budgets comfortably are feeling the financial strain, which will impact their spending behavior as we head into the holiday shopping season,” said Anuj Nayar, LendingClub’s financial health officer.

Not only are day-to-day expenses higher, but inflation has also caused real wages to decline.

Real average hourly earnings are down 3% from a year earlier, according to the latest reading from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A separate report by Salary Finance found that two-thirds of working adults said they are worse off financially than they were a year ago.

Already, credit card balances are surging, up 15% in the most recent quarter, the largest annual jump in more than 20 years.