8 vital changes Attendance Allowance claimants must report

Attendance Allowance is a benefit distributed by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) for people over state pension age who need help with personal care or supervision due to illness or a disability. However, there are strict criteria to adhere to in order to claim and some changes must be reported to avoid being landed with a penalty.

Attendance Allowance can provide eligible Britons with up to £400.40 a month at its highest rate, equating to £4,804.80 per year. The benefit is paid in two rates, lower and higher, and how much a person receives depends on the amount of help a person needs during the day and night.

But, while it can provide eligible Britons with a significant monthly boost, it’s essential for people to be on top of their applications to avoid facing a severe penalty.

A statement on the DWP website reads: “[Attendance Allowance claimants] could be taken to court or have to pay a penalty if you give wrong information or do not report a change in your circumstances.”

The DWP lists eight important changes in circumstance a person must report, which could largely impact their entitlement to the benefit.

