8-year-old boy dies after 3-vehicle crash on feeder road along Beltway 8 in Missouri City, family says

HOUSTON – A 8-year-old boy is dead and at least four people were left injured after a major crash on the feeder road along Beltway 8 in Missouri City, the family confirmed with KPRC 2.

The three-vehicle crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. in the 9900 Block of the South Houston Tollway feeder road.

Missouri City police said two people, a woman and child, were flown by Life Flight and three other people were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The child, identified by family as 8-year-old Kadryth Howard, was pronounced dead on Friday afternoon. They said he was declared brain dead shortly after the crash. Howard played football for Alief Elite Football and attended Huffman Elementary.

Howard’s mother is still in critical condition at Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center, according to family members.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.