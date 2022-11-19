Lifestyle | Love and Relationships

[24:18, 11/19/2022] +91 96746 04203: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal truly serve on goals as a couple. Since their grand wedding from Rajasthan, and the hush hush behind it, the two have been on the headlines with their countless pictures that went viral online. While now the two are said to be most loved couple in the town, we still wonder how their ‘the moment’ started from!

That being said, here we have shared a showreel of their relationship timeline down beneath-

1. It all began from the infamous Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, where Katrina Kaif asserted that she and Vicky Kaushal ‘might’ look good together.

2. Their first ever interview sparked their dating rumours in the industry. It was with Film Companion, where the could visibly be seen chatting with each other all easy and frank, hinting at their good friendship, bond and chemistry.

3. The two when got spotted together at IIFA 2019 awards, when fans got certain about their relationship.

4. The time Vicky got a bit flirty with Katrina Kaif at an award show and also asked her if she would marry him.

5. The time they were seen in the similar hoodie.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabella Kaif drops stunner snap on Instagram, brother-in-law Vicky Kaushal loves it