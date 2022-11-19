Abu Dhabi GP: Sergio Perez fastest in Practice Three as Lewis Hamilton investigated after red flag incident

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Lewis Hamilton will be investigated after the FP3 session for allegedly failing to slow under the red flag.

Sergio Perez outpaced Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen to top final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton was left facing a stewards investigation for failing to slow under a red flag.

There was little surprise that constructors’ champions Red Bull remained a step ahead of their rivals at the Yas Marina Circuit, but Perez being 0.152s clear of world champion Verstappen with a 1:24.982 was certainly unexpected.

Mercedes were hoping overnight setup changes would help them close the gap to Red Bull after Verstappen had topped second practice on Friday, but Hamilton was more than two tenths back from Perez, with team-mate George Russell further back in fourth.

Pierre Gasly causes the first red flag of the FP3 session after the wheel brow suddenly flew off causing a puncture.

Hamilton faces a nervous wait – and likely meeting with the stewards – after the session, having come under investigation for failing to slow down after a failure on Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri triggered a red flag.

Replays suggested Hamilton may not have been aware of the red flag as he overtook McLaren’s Lando Norris, but the seven-time world champion could now face a grid penalty, which would harm his faint hopes of sealing a first victory of the campaign in the season finale.

