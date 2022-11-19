Adele Vanished Into Thin Air At Her Vegas Show, And My Brain Is Confused By It

She received rave reviews for her performances, set pieces, and voice. But one clip, in particular, has people confused, enamored, and flabbergasted.
It happens at the end of her show after performing “Love Is A Game” when Adele seems to literally disappear from thin air.
Adele waves goodbye to the audience, who are roaring with applause:
All of a sudden, this pink cloud of confetti covers her.
AND SHE’S GONE. Ok, modern day Harry Houdini????
Like me, people were both obsessed and perplexed by the moment:
What do y’all make of this moment? Let me know in the comments below!
