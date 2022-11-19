Categories
Adele Vanished Into Thin Air At Her Vegas Show, And My Brain Is Confused By It


We all know Adele — singer, songwriter, and now magician. Let me explain.

The opening of her long-awaited rescheduled Vegas residency was last night.

She received rave reviews for her performances, set pieces, and voice. But one clip, in particular, has people confused, enamored, and flabbergasted.

It happens at the end of her show after performing “Love Is A Game” when Adele seems to literally disappear from thin air.


Adele waves goodbye to the audience, who are roaring with applause:

All of a sudden, this pink cloud of confetti covers her.

AND SHE’S GONE. Ok, modern day Harry Houdini????

Like me, people were both obsessed and perplexed by the moment:

When Adele disappeared into the burst of heart confetti I cried a bit. You really did that babes!!! @Adele

Singing your ass off AND a magic show as the finale??? You’re taking it!!!


What do y’all make of this moment? Let me know in the comments below!





