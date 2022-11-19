After 2 years in Boston hospital, toddler heads home for first time

BRIGHTON – Friday was full of mixed emotions for the nurses at Franciscan Children’s Hospital. One of their favorite patients was going home.

“I am going to miss him,” said nurse Barbara Alskninis. “He’s been a fantastic asset to this hospital.”

She’s talking about two-year-old Elijah Julien of Worcester. Born prematurely, Elijah faced issues with breathing within weeks of his life. He was brought to Franciscan’s as a four-month-old and has been there ever since.

“He was a premature infant and came here with a lot of medical issues and luckily, we have seen him get his trach out and start talking up a story and making us laugh every day,” said Alskninis. “And that is just what we need working in healthcare today.”

Elijah ultimately needed a trach to assist with breathing and a G-Tube to help him eat. Over the last two years the staff at the hospital became family by helping him breathe on his own and eat without assistance.

“He knows all our names it is amazing seeing the progress he’s made,” said Aubree Ronan, one of Elijah’s Nurses. “It is like watching your own child grow right in front of your eyes.”

Caleigh O’Leary is another one of Elijah’s nurses and said, “He is the highlight of my day coming up here and hearing him talk and seeing him walk around the units. It is going to be a big shift for us.”

Elijah is known as “The Mayor” of Franciscan. He is often seen walking its halls to do nursing “rounds” to check on other patients.

On Friday, he had reached a milestone. It was time to go home. It marked the first time Elijah would get in a car. He had only ever ridden in the back of an ambulance.

The nurses made a “social story” for Elijah, filled with ways to teach him about life outside of the hospital.

The staff gathered in front of Franciscan to send him off. His mother was grateful to bring her son home for the first time.