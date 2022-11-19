Amanda and Clive Owen ‘so proud’ amid reunion for Raven’s graduation

Amanda Owen, 48, and her ex-husband Clive Owen, 66, joined forces to support their daughter, Raven, 21, as she graduated from York St John University.

Amanda, Clive and their son Reuben, 18, all posed alongside Raven in her cap and gown outside York Minster, where the graduation took place.

In the caption of her post, Amanda gushed: A first class week for Raven. What an incredible achievement.

“So proud to see her graduate at the glorious @york_minster_official. No amount of rain could dampen our spirits.”

In a separate comment, Amanda echoed how proud she was that her daughter earned a first class degree despite everything she “had to contend with”.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess penned: “I am so proud of you Raven. A first class degree when you’ve had so much to contend with.