Andy Murray thinks padel will be beneficial for tennis

The rise of several racket sports around the world left fans wondering what will happen to tennis with Andy Murray having no worries.

The popularity of pickleball in America has led many to wonder if it will ever be able to compete with tennis. While some people sincerely believe this will happen, others are more pessimistic. Another tennis-inspired sport, padle, has grown in popularity recently, and Andy Murray believes it will actually help tennis as opposed to hurt it.

“Any racket sports that children can have a go at when they’re younger is important, even if it’s not picking up a tennis racket. I see that as being a positive thing for the future of tennis.”

The quote was shared by the LTA on Instagram with a picture of Murray playing padel. The popularity of tennis itself makes it unlikely for any of these sports to overtake it in the future.