Apple Watch now supports real battery-saving mode

In the watchOS 9 system, Apple brings a real power-saving mode to the Apple Watch. Users of the Apple Watch can enable this new feature in the settings screen or the control centre. Like the iPhone, the Apple Watch will automatically alert the user when the battery level is below 10% by default. This will allow the user to choose whether to enter power-saving mode. In the update, Apple explains the new feature.

“When your Apple Watch’s battery power drops to 10%, you will be asked whether to enable power saving mode. When Apple Watch is charged to 80%, it will automatically turn off power saving mode”.

Apple Watch power saving mode

After the Watch enters power saving mode, it will automatically turn off the more power-consuming functions on the smartwatch. Some of the features that will go off includes the Always-On Display and arrhythmia. Heart rate notifications, heart rate and blood oxygen measurements, plus workout reminders will also deactivate.

In power saving mode, if the Watch detects that there is no bound iPhone nearby, it will also automatically turn off Wi-Fi and cellular network data connections, incoming calls, and application notifications. Regarding the other features of the update, Apple says

“Apple Watch enters power saving mode and your iPhone is not nearby. You can open an app to request a data connection. At this time, Wi-Fi and cellular networks will be automatically turned on. Of course, this will consume a lot of power. In mode, missed calls and notifications will be received every 1 hour”.

After entering power saving mode, the Watch will also optimize other functions. It will reduce the refresh rate of Siri and applications in the background, etc. This is to further reduce power consumption. However, there will be a performance reduction after activating the power saving mode. Animations and scrolling may no longer be smooth.