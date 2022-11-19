Apple Watch Ultra deals debut at Amazon ahead of Black Friday | AppleInsider

This Apple Watch Ultra is on sale at Amazon.







The first major Apple Watch Ultra discounts have debuted at Amazon, with prices dipping to as low as $739.

Shoppers can save $60 on the Apple Watch Ultra this weekend at Amazon, with the ecommerce giant delivering the lowest prices anywhere on multiple band styles.

Choose the best Apple Watch color for you, with Starlight, Orange and Green Loop bands all on sale in the AppleInsider Apple Watch Ultra Price Guide.

In our hands-on Apple Watch Ultra review, we found the Apple Watch Ultra to have premium materials and an ultra-rugged design. It’s the biggest change to the Apple Watch since launch and the multi-day battery life is an asset.

