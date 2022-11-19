Arcomia Metaverse keeps up the pace in preparation for NFT sales – Digital Journal

It looks like the crypto market is going through a bit of a shake-up, with some old favorites falling by the wayside in favor of newer, faster-growing options.

One project that seems to be impressing investors is Arcomia Metaverse, which has seen significant growth and demand recently. Earlier this month they raised $200,000 in a short time frame of its pre-seed funding round. Clearly, this Metaverse is one to watch in the coming months and years.

NFT Sales Soon

In a blog post this friday, the team has announced to postpone their public token sale due to current market conditions. Arcomia’s partners and launchpads with whom they discussed the token listing in parallel with DEXes, mentioned it might be smarter to postpone the public sale until further notice, hoping for a more suitable and flourishing market where people love to invest in new projects. However, to keep the team and the community engaged and excited about Arcomia, it seems they will organize smaller NFT sales, according to the blog post. If the NFT sales are happening, it’s the first time Arcomia Labs Ltd. will offer NFTs to the public. A whitelist signup page has also been opened when visiting their website.

According to the team, offering rare NFTs during this shaky market is a great way to give Arcomia’s first fellows the opportunity to reserve the most awesome NFT items without being forced to wait for one of the most sought after metaverse token sales. The dates for the NFT sales will be announced shortly and it is advisable to follow their Twitter for the latest updates around the NFT sale.

Arcomia Metaverse

Arcomia is a cutting-edge virtual reality project that enables users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications using RCM tokens. With RCM tokens, users can participate in the ecosystem and make governance decisions on the platform, such as voting rights through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization or DAO. Additionally, users can own virtual plots of land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels.



In Arcomia, landowners can control the type of content published on their portion of land. This virtual world can be scaled both horizontally and vertically, which allows for a unique experience that solves the issue of dead parcels.



The land in the project is represented as a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce tokenized asset. Landowners can control the type of asset, and content creators can create everything from static 3D scenes to interactive games. The RCM token can also be used to purchase digital goods and services inside the metaverse.

The main aim of the Arcomia project is to bring blockchain into mainstream virtual experiences. By offering advantages such as interoperability, monetization capabilities, digital scarcity, and true ownership, it hopes to attract both crypto and non-crypto gaming enthusiasts.



