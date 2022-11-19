Categories
Ardencote Destination spa – relax and unwind in Warwickshire


As well as the pods, the spa provides the perfect spot to unwind – the tranquillity lounge, which is a peaceful location to doze off.

During our time there we enjoyed a light lunch as well as a delicious three-course dinner at the hotel’s main restaurant, The Brasserie. The menu comprised of a selection of chicken, beef and vegan options, perfect for everyone.

The drinks menu is extensive covering a range of wines, spirits, juices, soft drinks and cocktails. We opted for a fruity Passion Fruit Martini and Strawberry Daiquiri for lunch, and enjoyed a bottle of red wine with dinner.

The dishes were tasty and served with excellent presentation.

It didn’t stop there as in the morning we came down for a buffet breakfast including a traditional English, a variety of breakfast pastries, cereals, juices and a wide choice of fresh fruits. Hot drinks are waiter served.

In the morning, the Brassiere was flooded with light as the sun came through the large windows.



