Arsenal set for Tielemans heartbreak as Leicester ‘confident’ on deal

Arsenal are set to suffer a transfer set-back with Premier League rivals Leicester reportedly ‘quietly confident’ of avoiding Youri Tielemans for nothing in 2023. The Belgian international’s contract expires at the end of the season and he would therefore be available for free – but the Foxes are fighting tooth and nail to keep their star midfielder at the club.

Tielemans has been a key man for Leicester since joining the club from Monaco in 2019. He has made 175 appearances in his three-year stint in the East Midlands scoring 27 goals, most notably the winner in the 2021 FA Cup final to win the trophy for the Foxes for the first time.

It had been widely expected that the 25-year-old would depart the King Power Stadium in 2023 with little progress made in negotiations for a new deal. The player was believed to be seeking a new challenge, potentially at a team competing in the Champions League with Arsenal the team most heavily linked with a move.

However, the Daily Mail have reported that Leicester are ‘quietly confident’ of avoiding losing Tielemans on a free next summer. A new deal remains on the table and the club maintains close contact with the player’s agent. Should a new contract not be agreed the Foxes will look to sell him in January in order to receive something for his services.

JUST IN: England fans release worrying statement over Qatar beer ban