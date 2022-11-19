As cloud gets more aligned with business goals, AI and ML-powered clouds will rise exponentially: Clover Infotech

Clover Infotech is a leading IT services and consulting company. It provides solutions and services across application and technology modernization, cloud enablement, data management, automation and assurance services.

Here, Neelesh Kripalani, Chief Technology Officer, Clover Infotech, gives his predictions for 2023. Excerpts from an interview:

DQ: How can cloud enable VR/AR, metaverse, cloud gaming, and even quantum computing in 2023 and beyond?

Neelesh Kripalani: Cloud computing is advancing at a rapid pace. Powerful cloud platforms coupled with efficient algorithms enable quick processing of data, delivering of instant insights and maximization of efficiency, thereby benefitting several other technologies such as IoT and connected devices, AI and ML, AR and VR, etc.

When cloud is merged with other new-age technologies such as AI and ML, or IoT, it becomes capable of not only capturing and computing data but also generating intelligent insights from it. For instance, AR and VR technologies, although a proven valuable addition to the fields of digital entertainment, require sophisticated processing platforms that often negatively impact the cost-benefit equation. In such a scenario, cloud technologies present the ‘pay-as-you-go’ model that allows access to previously unattainable levels of processing at cost-efficient rates. Cloud is empowering economies, corporates, and individuals to gain access to sophisticated technologies without incurring additional expenses.

DQ: How do you see multi-cloud as an increasingly popular strategy in 2023?

Neelesh Kripalani: Multi-cloud essentially means the use of cloud services from more than one cloud vendor. The advantage of this type of cloud environment is that it is portable across multiple cloud providers’ infrastructures. They are typically built on open-source, cloud-native technologies, such as Kubernetes, that are supported by all public cloud providers.

Multi-cloud strategy allows enterprises to eliminate vendor lock-in, thereby preventing performance issues, and unnecessary dependency resulting from using only one cloud vendor. It enables enterprises to choose cloud services from different service providers, thereby enhancing flexibility and the ability to select best of technologies from the myriad of services.

DQ: Are we going to see more of AI and ML-powered cloud in 2023?

Neelesh Kripalani: The value of the ‘Cloud’ has now moved beyond efficiencies across the compute, network, and storage ambit. It has moved into the realm of cloud data warehouses. Organizations are liberating siloed data generated by their business functions and using the speed, scale, and security of cloud technologies to empower business users with real-time intelligence for highly informed decision-making.

Such cloud infrastructures powered with AI and ML capabilities are driving business acceleration and operational efficiency to the next level. We are going to see many more industries transition from using cloud as just an infrastructure, compute and security value-add to a decision empowerment expenditure. As the cloud gets more aligned with business goals and decisions in the years to come, AI and ML-powered clouds will rise exponentially.

DQ: What are the growth prospects for industry cloud platforms, going forward?

Neelesh Kripalani: As per a recent Gartner survey, companies will be using industry clouds to accelerate over 50% of critical business initiatives by 2027, up from less than 10% in 2021. As various industries differ from each other in terms of regulations, protocols governing business and technology, and the way they interact and engage with their customers and other key stakeholders, industry cloud platforms customized to their needs would gain prominence.

I believe that as companies get more comfortable with cloud-first models or successfully modernize their current IT landscape, they would enhance the use of ‘industry cloud’ and it is set to grow well from hereon.

DQ: What is the potential for cloud security services for 2023 and beyond?

Neelesh Kripalani: Cloud security services would be one of the key pillars of trust that would govern the relationship between companies and their cloud service providers. Hence, cloud security services have become the need of the hour. Companies that are using cloud infrastructures need to protect themselves against anomalies, hijacking of accounts, unauthorized access, and malicious insiders. As per many industry surveys, cloud security has emerged as one of the biggest concerns for CIOs across industries. Hence, cloud security solutions are increasingly becoming a part of enterprises’ overall security posture to maximize the benefits of data reliability, availability, and security.

DQ: Do you foresee edge computing continuing to rise in 2023 and beyond?

Neelesh Kripalani: Edge computing is quickly gaining traction as it brings network, storage and computation capabilities closer to the edge of the network, which essentially means that the data is being processed closer to the source to reduce latency and enhance security and efficiency. Edge computing is already enabling a lot of other technologies such as IoT and connected devices, 5G, etc. Its integration is not only reducing latency but also increasing durability, and enhancing the overall performance.

The global edge computing market was valued at USD 7.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 38.9% from 2022 to 2030.