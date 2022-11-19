Asia Album: Pet lovers showcase their passion for pets in southern India

Pet lovers hold on to their pets at the Pet Fed Dog and Cat Show in Bangalore, India, on Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Bangalore, India, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) — Indian pet lovers translated their passion for pets into loving and fun experiences at the Pet Fed Dog and Cat Show in Bangalore, southern India on Saturday, which was held to educate the public on awareness and love for pets.

