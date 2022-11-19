Categories
Pets

Asia Album: Pet lovers showcase their passion for pets in southern India


Asia Album: Pet lovers showcase their passion for pets in southern India

Pet lovers hold on to their pets at the Pet Fed Dog and Cat Show in Bangalore, India, on Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Bangalore, India, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) — Indian pet lovers translated their passion for pets into loving and fun experiences at the Pet Fed Dog and Cat Show in Bangalore, southern India on Saturday, which was held to educate the public on awareness and love for pets.

Asia Album: Pet lovers showcase their passion for pets in southern India

Pet lovers hold on to their pets at the Pet Fed Dog and Cat Show in Bangalore, India, on Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Asia Album: Pet lovers showcase their passion for pets in southern India

Pet lovers hold on to their pets at the Pet Fed Dog and Cat Show in Bangalore, India, on Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Asia Album: Pet lovers showcase their passion for pets in southern India

Pet lovers hold on to their pets at the Pet Fed Dog and Cat Show in Bangalore, India, on Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Asia Album: Pet lovers showcase their passion for pets in southern India

Pet lovers hold on to their pets at the Pet Fed Dog and Cat Show in Bangalore, India, on Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Asia Album: Pet lovers showcase their passion for pets in southern India

Pet lovers hold on to their pets at the Pet Fed Dog and Cat Show in Bangalore, India, on Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Asia Album: Pet lovers showcase their passion for pets in southern India

Pet lovers hold on to their pets at the Pet Fed Dog and Cat Show in Bangalore, India, on Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Asia Album: Pet lovers showcase their passion for pets in southern India

 Pet lovers hold on to their pets at the Pet Fed Dog and Cat Show in Bangalore, India, on Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Asia Album: Pet lovers showcase their passion for pets in southern India

Pet lovers hold on to their pets at the Pet Fed Dog and Cat Show in Bangalore, India, on Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Stringer)



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: