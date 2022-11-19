Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla The Last Chapter releases free in December

The final Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla DLC, appropriately titled The Last Chapter, is set to release for free in December with Valhalla title update 1.6.2 as Ubisoft outlines an end to post-launch support for the vast RPG game. The developer has both good and bad news for fans of the open-world game as it introduces a new cosmetic option, but shuts down the possibility of a New Game Plus mode as the seasonal festivals come to an end.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla The Last Chapter releases for free on December 6. It aims to tie up some of the loose ends for various storylines Eivor has encountered during their travels, and offer closure to players’ time among the Raven Clan. While you can get the update for free, you’ll have to complete a number of prerequisite objectives in the main progression in order to begin The Last Chapter.

Firstly, you’ll need to have completed the main storyline by pledging to all territories of England. Next, you’ll need to complete the mythical story arcs of both Asgard and Jotunheim. Then, you’ll have to upgrade your settlement to level five and construct the Jomsviking barracks. Finally, you’re required to have killed all targets of the Order of Ancients and unveiled the identity of its leader. Only then will you be able to undertake Eivor’s final arc.

Further to this news, Ubisoft notes that time-limited seasonal festivals will no longer be taking place. If you missed out on past ones, though, don’t worry – you’ll be able to obtain any rewards you might have missed, as they’ll be available to purchase with silver from all merchants across England once you have finished the quest ‘The First Night of Samhain’ as part of the Glowecestrescire arc of the game. There will also be some new rewards on sale, which will be detailed in the full patch notes for the update.

Unfortunately, there’s some sad news for fans who were hoping to see New Game Plus added to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, as Ubisoft has confirmed that there will be no NG+ option coming. It says that “community feedback is what continually pushes us to improve our experiences” but that “when investigating the implementation of New Game Plus, we realised that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding.”

The update blog offers an apology, with Ubisoft saying that it knows “this news will come as a disappointment” for some fans, but points to updates such as the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Forgotten Saga DLC as options for repeatable content. In addition, a cosmetic tweak has been added allowing players to keep Eivor’s hood up at all times, even when taking off their cloak. Ubisoft notes this adjustment is “purely cosmetic and will not impact gameplay or detection.”

Hints in the Ubisoft Connect code suggest that we might see Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla on Steam in the future. Meanwhile, the next Assassin’s Creed game Mirage has been officially confirmed. If you haven’t started playing the Viking adventure yet, you might want to know exactly how long is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla before you decide to get started.