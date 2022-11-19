Australian Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios’ Girlfriend Drops Reassuring Message After He Ends a Successful ATP Season – ‘Only the Beginning’

Nick Kyrgios, the Australian tennis star, achieved a new career milestone this season. He touched the headlines several times, and one of those was for his debut in the Grand Slam finals. Kyrgios made up to the last two of the London majors. He took down players such as the former World No 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas to secure a spot in the finals match.

Although Kyrgios failed to claim his first-ever trophy at the Wimbledon Championships, he for sure advanced his reach and strengthened his grip on tours with that run. Therefore, recently a rightfully happy 27-year-old shared a picture from the tournament alongside his other noteworthy moments of this year. And his proud girlfriend stepped in to sprinkle some positivity.

Nick Kyrgios marks the end of his career

Kyrgios took on Instagram to mark the end of the season by sharing pictures which were taken when he was over the moon. “Been on my grind this year. HOPE YOU ALL ENJOYED THE SHOW,” he wrote.

As a response to this Costeen Hatzi wrote, “Only the beginning”. Kyrgios is in a relationship with the Sydney-based blogger and influencer since December of last year.

She is 21 years old and is a regular at the former World No 13’s matches. Hatzi cheered him in Wimbledon and after his finals clash with the 21 times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, they flew to the Bahamas for an exotic vacation.

Coming to his noteworthy runs apart from Wimbledon, he made a semifinals run in Huston Stuttgart and Halle Open. Further, he made the quarterfinals run Canadian Master and US Open and performed a clean sweep at Citi Open. He claimed both the singles and doubles trophies at the ATP 500 event.

The ATP Finals mayhem

Kyrgios, who participated in only the Japan Open post the Grand Slam of American swing, unfortunately, incurred a knee injury and had to pull his name out of the quarterfinals. Thus losing some crucial points which would have helped him qualify for the singles of the Turin-based ATP Finals.

Sep 4, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts to defeating Daniil Medvedev on day seven of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

However, this wouldn’t have been a problem if his Wimbledon run benefited him just like it did Djokovic. Kyrgios, the finalist, had to face the aftereffect of Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players leading to the ATP stripping off its ranking points.

He did voice his concerns, but later made peace with the situation and played in only doubles of the tournament. Kyrgios competed with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis and fought till the finals.