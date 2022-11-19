Author Proposes Melting, Towing Icebergs for Water Supply, Like Norway’s $185 Bottle of Luxury Iceberg Water

The possibility of towing and melting icebergs to sustain the present water supply is covered in a new book by an American author. Canada is already doing this for $49 a bottle of luxury iceberg water and Norway for $185.

The United States is currently dealing with a severe drought in many areas. A book titled “Chasing Icebergs: How Frozen Freshwater Can Save the Planet” by Ohio State University professor Matthew Birkhold examines the possibility of a weird potential solution-towing icebergs-helping to address the issue.

Megadrought in the US and the World

Hundreds of homes in Scottsdale, an Arizona desert community, may not have enough water by December 1 while Coalinga, a city in California, is predicted to run out of water by the year’s end.

During the ongoing megadrought, Lake Mead has decreased to record lows this year.

According to estimates from the UN, there will be a 40% gap between global demand and supply of freshwater by 2030. According to estimates from the UN, there will be a 40% gap between global demand and supply of freshwater by 2030.

According to statistics from the World Health Organization, 2 billion people drink water that has feces in it. As a result, a young child dies every five minutes.

Two-thirds of the world’s nations lack reliable water sources, and as the population of the planet rises and climate change affects both the availability of water and the frequency of rain, the situation is only expected to get worse.

No Real Water Shortage

Despite the severity of the situation, Birkhold contends that towing icebergs and extracting their water for use as drinking sources could be one solution, even though this option raises several ethical, moral, and environmental concerns.

According to National Geographic, icebergs are floating masses of frozen freshwater, not saltwater, in the ocean.

Birkhold then pointed out that two-thirds of the world’s freshwater is frozen. It is pure as well because it has been frozen for such a long time. This water is perfectly packaged in the ocean for people to collect; there is no pollution in it.

Birkhold believes that although there isn’t a shortage of fresh water per se, people cannot access the fresh water they require.

Iceberg harvesting for drinkable water is not a novel concept. In the 1970s, plans to tow icebergs to cities like Los Angeles, Dubai, and Australia was among the first significant proposals.

Towing Ice Bergs

Birkhold said that the concept was long regarded as fantastical, if not impossible, and it never took off. However, the technology is now here to theoretically make such efforts possible.

For decades, oil companies have been towing icebergs in the Arctic or off the coast of Canada for a different purpose: to safeguard their wells.

According to Birkhold, a typical-sized iceberg drifting off the Canadian coast could provide water for over 200,000 people for an entire year.

Therefore, it is intended that this water can be pumped into public systems or packaged for drinking.

$150 Per Bottle of Water from Icebergs

Birkhold also cited a Norwegian businessman who harvests icebergs by lifting them out of the water with a crane. In this instance, the water is harvested and then sold as a high-end good for $185 per bottle this year, according to Svalbarði Polar Iceberg Water.

However, three major initiatives are currently underway to tow large icebergs great distances all around the world to harvest them for drinking water: the Southern Ice Project, based in South Africa; the UAE Iceberg Project, based in Fujairah, and Polewater, based in Berlin.

All of these initiatives have stated that they will begin towing icebergs and harvesting them for this purpose as soon as they have raised enough money. Still, some concerns arise from private initiatives.

Legal + Environmental Issues

The fact that there are no laws governing who gets to own and use an iceberg is one aspect of this practice that worries Birkhold.

There may be some negative environmental effects associated with towing icebergs in addition to the legal, moral, and technological issues that are involved. Carbon emissions will increase significantly if massive icebergs are transported around the globe. Additionally, icebergs play an ecological role. For instance, they release minerals that feed phytoplankton, which in turn feeds zooplankton, which in turn feeds whales and other larger animals. Icebergs also contribute to the sequestration of carbon.

Birkhold reiterated that the environment will suffer if a large number of people start collecting icebergs.

Today’s glaciologists claim that taking one iceberg is of no great consequence because 15,000 to 20,000 icebergs calve each year. Taking one out of 10,000 of anything won’t change anything.

However, if iceberg harvesting is proven to be affordable and easy, several significant businesses or organizations may begin using it. Furthermore, there won’t be any restrictions on the number that can be taken if there are no laws.

Benefits vs. Drawbacks

Despite his belief that the practice should be regulated, Birkhold thinks the advantages may outweigh the potential disadvantages.

According to Birkhold, the science fiction concept from the 1970s has come to pass. However, the legal framework and cultural perspectives on icebergs have not yet developed to the point where they can guarantee an equitable distribution of this resource.

More than one solution will be needed to address the world’s water crisis. These remedies could include reusing wastewater, desalination initiatives, and newly created hydro panels that draw water from the atmosphere-each of which has advantages and disadvantages of its own.

Birkhold reminds readers not to put all their eggs in one basket. In his opinion, pursuing each of these initiatives will ensure that no single water source is overworked, Newsweek reports.

