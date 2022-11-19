BBC Breakfast presenters in hysterics as runner takes ‘pee break’

Rugby league star Kevin Sinfield was coming to the end of his epic ultra marathon challenge on Saturday.

The former Leeds Rhinos player is running 300 miles (482km) as he takes on seven ultra-marathons in seven days.

Arriving at York Minster on Friday, hundreds of people welcomed Sinfield, who has now raised more than £600,000 for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.

On Saturday morning, Charlie Stayt and Rachel Burden continued to show live clips from his journey.

Charlie said: “So one of the stories we are following for you this morning is Kevin Sinfield.

“We have a camera on board a bike, it’s the first time we have done this, we have set him off every morning and we wave goodbye.

“And we don’t really know how it works, apart from the fact that he…”

At that moment, Rachel burst out laughing as Kevin was seen walking over to a wall and standing with his back to the camera, going to the toilet.

As the camera cut back to the studio, Charlie looked embarrassed as Rachel continued to laugh loudly.

Taking to Twitter, viewer @willie__rushton said: “#BBCBreakfast #kevinshinfield That was absolutely hilarious Charlie’s fac and Rachel losing it. That will be shown for decades. We all need to pee.”