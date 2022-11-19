Beatrice Borromeo looks ‘fabulous’ in red with Monaco royals

Beatrice Borromeo, who is married to Pierre Casiraghi, Princess Caroline of Hanover’s son and Grace Kelly’s grandson, stunned in an all-red look. She was photographed next to her husband and their children, Stefano Casiraghi and Francesco Casiraghi, at the Palace in Monaco as part of the ceremonies marking the National Day.

Beatrice chose a statement look consisting of a flattering blazer and a mini skirt. She combined the vibrant outfit with a pair of red suede pumps and a large burgundy hat.

The royal looked beautiful in her sophisticated look which she accessorised with a diamond bracelet, a pair of gold drop earrings and a gold necklace.

Beatrice styled her hair in a chic low bun, which is one of her favourite hairstyles, and opted for a very natural bronze make-up look.

Royal watchers praised Beatrice’s fashion choice with social media user @sic_mundus33 saying: “Beautiful family, Beatrice as always looks very elegant.”

READ MORE: Top two haircuts for ‘disguising’ signs of ageing – pictures