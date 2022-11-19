Beatrice Borromeo looks ‘fabulous’ in red with Monaco royals

Beatrice Borromeo, who is married to Pierre Casiraghi, Princess Caroline of Hanover’s son and Grace Kelly’s grandson, stunned in an all-red look. She was photographed next to her husband and their children, Stefano Casiraghi and Francesco Casiraghi, at the Palace in Monaco as part of the ceremonies marking the National Day.
Beatrice chose a statement look consisting of a flattering blazer and a mini skirt. She combined the vibrant outfit with a pair of red suede pumps and a large burgundy hat.
The royal looked beautiful in her sophisticated look which she accessorised with a diamond bracelet, a pair of gold drop earrings and a gold necklace.
Beatrice styled her hair in a chic low bun, which is one of her favourite hairstyles, and opted for a very natural bronze make-up look.
Royal watchers praised Beatrice’s fashion choice with social media user @sic_mundus33 saying: “Beautiful family, Beatrice as always looks very elegant.”
Another one, @LadyIngrid_123, commented: “What a couple!” and Twitter user @RobBendigo said: “Those coats are fabulous!”
Royal fan Delizie Contente said about Princess Beatrice: “More chic, impossible!” and social media user @cmgarner_garner agreed: “Gorgeous family!”
Charlotte Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi’s sister, also attended with her husband Dimitri Rassam and their children Raphael and Baltazar.
Charlotte donned a tweed coat dress in purple tones, a matching handbag and black and white heels. The royal is known to be a fan of the style, which is closely associated with French brand Chanel.
The Monaco royal has been an ambassador for the French brand for years and today’s outfit is presumably from Chanel. Founder Gabrielle Coco Chanel fell in love with the fabric and began wearing the tweed jackets which she would often combine with jeans.
Princess Charlene also attended the celebrations in Monaco and was photographed with her husband Prince Albert and their children: Gabriella and Jacques.
Princess Charlene looked stylish in a white coat dress which she combined with a black turtleneck jumper underneath. For accessories, the royal chose a pair of black gloves, black pumps and a trendy black hat. In terms of jewellery, Princess Charlene sported a delicate diamond brooch and a pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings.
Prince Albert’s sister Princess Stephanie of Hanover wore a burgundy blazer and skirt with a red scarf and Princess Caroline opted for a fuchsia coat dress and a black hat.
Royal watcher @plattypuss2 commented on Twitter: “She has such a distinctive style. She reminds me of Charlize Theron.” Another one, @flamant06, said: “Superb couple…”
Social media user @machielsencroese added: “So good to see Princess Charlene beside Prince Albert” while others thought Caroline looked “spectacular” at age 65.
The National Day of Monaco is an annual celebration also known as The Sovereign Prince’s Day and is typically celebrated with fireworks over the harbour the evening before and a mass in the St Nicholas Cathedral the next morning. The Royal Family of Monaco is expected to show up on the day every year and greet the crows from the Palace balcony.
Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi met at Cannes Film Festival in 2008. During an interview, she explained: “I was there for Annozero [Italian television], for the shoot that followed the release of Divo by Paolo Sorrentino.
“Pierre sees me, approaches and says to me: ‘I love you and I will marry you’. I laughed. And him: ‘You will see’.” The couple married in August 2015 in a civil ceremony and a reception for 700 guests at Grimaldi Palace and Hotel de Paris, in Monte Carlo.
The celebrations continued in August with a religious ceremony and a party at the Italian town of Stresa, by Lake Maggiore. The couple chose the gorgeous spot as it is located on one of the islands owned by the Borromeo family.
Beatrice donned at least five different dresses but looked stunning in each of them. For the civil ceremony, she made three outfit changes, and two of them were beautiful Valentino dresses.
