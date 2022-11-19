Beauty guru on treatment which may be ‘ageing’ your hands





Beauty treatments are there to accentuate our appearance and boost our confidence, however, according to a beauty and skincare guru, one common treatment could be “prematurely ageing” your hands if the right precautions aren’t taken. Henal Somji is a self-proclaimed “skincare enthusiast”, lifestyle blogger and the co-founder of the specialist aesthetic treatment clinic Dr Medi Spa.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, she explained how certain nail polish procedures can end up exposing the skin to ageing factors. “It is very important to choose what kind of nail polish you use,” she explained. “Many of us women nowadays prefer using a gel-based nail varnish which requires a UV light to set it. Although it is a great long-lasting option, many of us are unaware that this is causing premature ageing.” Some types of gel polish require UV rays to set. These lamps emit a wavelength of around 350 nm in order to cure the UV gel. READ MORE: Skincare ‘red flags’ to watch out for – ‘do not waste your money’

Although the UV rays are not as strong as those given off by the sun, they can have a similar effect on skin, such as pigmentation or even sun damage, depending on how often you get your nails done. A 2019 scientific paper by the University Hospital Galway in Ireland, published in the Australasian Journal of Dermatology found some links between gel lamps and sunbeams. The study reported that the UV light required for a gel manicure had “similar properties to traditional UV tanning sunbeds.” Henal said: “I would advise against gel lamps or, alternatively, lathering a thick layer of SPF beforehand.” The USA Skin Cancer Foundation and the American Academy of Dermatology both recommend applying “a broad-spectrum sunscreen to the hands” before getting a manicure. DON’T MISS

Based on their research, SPF should be applied to the hands and fingers 20 minutes before your appointment. However, it isn’t just when getting a manicure that you should apply SPF to your hands. While moisturising is essential for soft and supple skin, a strong SPF will protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays – even in the winter months. Henal explained: “It is important to use SPF on them regularly throughout the day. If it’s so important to use it on your face then why not your hands?” She added: “Moisturising is the key to keeping your hands looking more youthful and reducing the look of lines on them.”

How often should I apply sunscreen? Although most people regularly apply SPF on hot and sunny days, dermatologists recommend wearing it every single day of the year. During the winter months, you should make sure to apply an SPF to any exposed parts of your body for around 30 minutes before going outside. The Skin Cancer Foundation cautions that snow and strong winds wear away sunscreen and reduce its effectiveness, therefore during the winter months, you should still apply sunscreen throughout the day. you can’t just apply in the morning and assume you’re protected all day. The experts recommend applying sunscreen every two hours, and immediately after swimming or sweating.







