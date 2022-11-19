Below Deck Adventure’s Kerry Titheradge pays tribute to celebrity gues

Earlier this month, viewers tuned into Bravo’s new yachting spin-off series, Below Deck Adventure. Ahead of the premiere, Captain Kerry Titheradge paid tribute to the reality star, Heather Gay as he opened up about her enthusiasm.

Below Deck Adventure introduced viewers to an all-new crew as the yacht Mercury sailed across the glacial backdrops of Norway.

Kerry’s team included chef Jess Condy, Bosun Lewis Lupton, Chief Stew Faye Clarke, Stews Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps.

They were joined by the Deckhands Kyle Dickard, Michael Gilman, and Nathan Morely.

Although the crew often clash, they come together to provide a memorable experience for their affluent and sometimes demanding charter guests.

READ MORE: Jill Scott is engaged to a fellow England footballer’s sister