Best easy access ISAs available now as capital gains tax to go up

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in the Autumn Statement that the threshold will be cut from £12,300 to £6,000 next April, and then reduced again to £3,000 from April 2024. Fortunately, investments in ISAs and pensions are exempt from the tax.
Here is a list of the top 10 easy access available to Britons at the moment with the best interest rates:
Three percent – Virgin Money – Easy Access Cash ISA Exclusive
Interest is calculated each day and paid into the account on the last working day in December each year.
Savers need to also have a current account with Virgin Money that was opened on or after December 4, 2019.
The interest rate can be increased without giving customer’s notice, but people will be notified at least two months before the interest rate goes down.
There is no minimum amount required to open and manage the account.
READ MORE: Capital gains tax threshold is halved and tens of thousands will be hit for first time
2.7 percent – Ecology Building Society – Ecology Cash ISA
A person must deposit at least £25 to open and manage the account, and deposits can be made via bank transfer, direct debit or cheque.
Interest is calculated on a daily basis and credited to a person’s account on April 5 each year.
Withdrawals can be made at any time online or, for those with postal accounts, by filling in a withdrawal/notification form.
Customers can set up a monthly deposit and statements are issued annually to customers in April.
DON’T MISS
2.55 percent – Earl Shilton Building Society – Instant Access Cash ISA
Interest is calculated daily and is paid out to customers on April 5 each year.
To set up an account, savers can download and fill in the application form, and the account can be managed in branch or via the post.
The society does not accept ISA transfers into the instant access account.
There is the option to cancel the account within 14 days of setting it up, from either the day the contract was entered into or the day on which the terms and conditions and other information were received.
2.5 percent – Principality Building Society – Online ISA
Customers are paid the interest on April 6 each year, with the interest calculated on a daily basis.
Those who have £100 or more in the account will be notified of any reduction in interest rates at least 14 days in advance.
A minimum deposit of £1 is required to open and manage the account, with a balance limit of £250,000.
The first payment must be made within five business days of opening the account or it will be closed.
The other top five current rates for instant access cash ISAs are:
- 2.5 percent – Nationwide Building Society – One Year Triple Access Online ISA
- 2.5 percent – Scottish Building Society – Cash ISA
- 2.4 percent – Teachers Building Society – Teachers for Teachers Easy Access ISA
- 2.35 percent – Teachers Building Society – 2.35 percent
- 2.3 percent – Charter Savings Bank – Easy Access Cash ISA
Paragon Bank and TSB also offer easy access ISA products with a 2.3 percent rate of interest.
Source link