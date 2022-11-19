Best Internet Stocks To Buy Now in 2022

The internet is rapidly changing almost every industry. As a result, investors have rushed to invest in internet stocks to take advantage of this opportunity. These companies are now some of the best stocks to buy right now and for the future as well. These tech-focused stocks have been among the best-performing equity categories over the past year. For example, members of the FAANG group — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google — have gained more than 130% in value in the last 12 months alone. Even after experiencing significant gains in recent months, these internet stocks remain excellent long-term investments. Read on to learn why you should consider investing in these five top internet stocks right now and into 2022.

Facebook

Facebook has been one of the best-performing internet stocks in recent years. The company’s social media platform is now used by more than 2 billion people around the world. This massive user base has helped Facebook grow its average revenue per user (ARPU) impressively over the past few years. Facebook’s other businesses, such as its virtual reality platform and Instagram photo-sharing app, have also grown quickly in recent years. These factors have driven Facebook’s stock to record highs in recent months. As a result, Facebook is now one of the best stocks to buy right now. Investors should keep an eye on Facebook’s user growth in the coming years. If the company’s user growth starts to slow, it could have a negative impact on the stock.

Amazon

Amazon was already one of the best stocks to buy back in the early 2000s. The online retail giant’s massive selection and competitive pricing have helped it become one of the top internet stocks in recent years. Amazon’s growth has also been driven by its cloud computing services, Amazon Web Services, and its growing network of cashier-less grocery stores. The company’s rapidly expanding business has helped it become one of the best internet stocks on the market right now. Amazon shareholders have been rewarded with massive gains over the past couple of years. The stock has surged more than 200% in the last 36 months. Amazon’s stock has been trading at record highs in recent months. If the company’s growth rate slows down, it could see a drop in its share price.

Netflix

Netflix is another top internet stock that has delivered impressive gains in recent years. The streaming video service’s original content has helped it grow its user base significantly in recent years. Netflix’s user growth has also been driven by its robust overseas expansion, as the company has now expanded to more than 200 countries worldwide. The strong demand for its service has helped Netflix increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) significantly. These developments have driven Netflix’s stock up more than 200% in the last 36 months. If the company’s growth rate slows down, it could see a drop in its share price.

Google

Google was one of the most valuable internet stocks even before the internet became a major part of our everyday lives. The tech giant’s search engine is one of the most-visited websites in the world. Despite its dominance in the search engine space, Google has also grown its business in other areas in recent years. The company’s cloud computing services for businesses, as well as its YouTube video platform, have helped Google diversify its revenue streams. These growth drivers have driven Google’s stock to record highs in recent months. Google’s stock has also been driven higher by the company’s plans to launch a censored search engine in China. However, human rights activists have criticized the search engine, and it could face restrictions in the Chinese market. These developments could have a negative impact on Google’s stock in the coming years.

Microsoft

Microsoft has been one of the best internet stocks for years. The tech giant has benefited greatly from the rapid growth of cloud computing in recent years. Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform has become one of the most widely used such services in the world. This has helped Microsoft grow its revenue significantly in recent years. Microsoft’s stock has been driven higher by its robust financial performance over the past few years. As the tech industry continues to grow and expand, Microsoft’s services will likely remain in high demand from businesses and consumers alike. This could help Microsoft remain one of the best stocks to buy for years to come.

Intel

Intel is a relative newcomer to the world of internet stocks. The chipmaker has benefited from the rise of cloud computing in recent years. Intel’s chips have become one of the most widely used hardware components for cloud computing services. As more businesses shift their computing needs to the cloud, Intel’s revenues have expanded significantly. This growth has helped Intel’s stock price soar in recent years. Intel’s stock has been driven higher by robust financial results in recent quarters. However, the company’s growth rate is expected to slow in the next few years. As a result, Intel should become a less attractive investment in the future.

Summing up

The internet has become an integral part of our everyday lives. As a result, internet stocks have become some of the best stocks to buy right now. From Facebook to Microsoft, these tech giants are now some of the best stocks to invest in to take advantage of this thriving industry. These companies have all delivered impressive growth in recent years, and they’re likely to do the same in the future. If you’re looking for internet stocks to buy now and in the future, these are five top stocks to consider.