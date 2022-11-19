Best kind of cruise cabin named – offers a ‘better experience’

Cruise ships have become more and more luxurious over the years and guests can now stay in multi-level penthouses on the fanciest ships. But which kind of cabin is the best for guests.

Brian White, marketing director at CruiseKings.co.uk told Express.co.uk: “You can find yourself the best deals on an interior cabin and if you are cruising on a big ship there is so much to see and do that you probably won’t spend much time in there as you’ll be too busy exploring the ship.

“However, nothing beats a balcony cabin, there’s no better experience than waking up to a new view everyday.”

Interior cabins are nearly always the cheapest type of room so are a fantastic option for budget travellers.

As Brian said, if the ship is very big guests are unlikely to feel as though they have to spend a lot of time in their room.

