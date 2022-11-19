Best play-to-earn game in India: Trace Metaverse is AR tech based smartphone metaverse that rewards you for driving while playing the game

Hyderabad: Trace is a geolocation-based metaverse with AR (augmented reality) technology for smartphones. It is a virtual copy of the whole world’s map, where your avatar moves according to your geolocation.

Trace is like a Pokemon Go with the possibility of earning. You go, look for boxes inside which have valuable NFTs, go to work or school and earn money, you can also post something there, meet new friends and chat, pumping up your avatar, you earn all the time. In short, the game does not force narrow banal mechanics. You live your life, develop in the real and digital world in parallel and earn more.

The core team of trace includes Bogdan Evtushenko, Dmitry Fomin, Dmitry Korostelv, Alexey Gavrilov, and Vladimir Arustamov, who have also previously worked in many other different big projects. Trace has also recently appointed Abhyudoy Das, as their Indian advisor.

Trace’s income comes from in-app purchases, transaction fees, in-app advertising and brand collaborations. Proceeds are distributed to players’ rewards, token burning and project development.

The main achievements of Trace at the moment includes attracted $3,000,000 of investments and closed Seed and Private rounds, gathered more than 1,00,000 members in their loyal community, developed our own geolocation platform for four years, made an NFT pre-sale and gathered $500,00, and more than 1000 people have become NFT-holders, who will get access to alpha testing.

The trace team mission is to impress people to spend their lifetime using good habits, exploring surroundings, having more communications in real life, to bring them more motivation to move instead of sitting all the time in front of a computer. They break down the barriers between the digital and the physical, allowing people to interact with digital objects right in the real world.