Categories
Gaming

Best PlayStation Plus Games November 2022



Best PlayStation Plus Games November 2022

Brought to you by PlayStation Plus. There are plenty of awesome games joining PlayStation Plus this month, including Kingdom Hearts, Skyrim, Rainbow Six Siege, and a bunch of Ratchet and Clank titles. Here’s your rundown of everything coming to PS+ this month.

By
Lucy James
 and
DeVante Chisolm
 on

The nights are getting longer, the weather’s getting colder, and your family is hitting you up about your plans for the holidays. So you know what that means: time to park yourself in front of the telly and get some gaming going. Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus this month, and my recommendations for some cozy games to play from the Game Catalog.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus Extra member, you can play through the entire Dark Seeker saga as Kingdom Hearts 1.5+2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts 3, and Melody of Memory join the Game Catalog. Team up with your friends in Rainbow Six Siege or The Division 2, or become the Dragonborn and adventure to your heart’s content in Skyrim. There are also fantastic indies like What Remains of Edith Finch and The Gardens Between to dig into. If you’re a PlayStation Plus Premium member, five more Ratchet and Clank games are joining the Classics Catalog to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary. We also list our five favorite cozy games from the Game Catalog.

There are so many more games coming to PS Plus, so to keep up to date, make sure to subscribe to GameSpot.





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: