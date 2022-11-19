Categories
Best Xbox Black Friday Deals – Save On Brand-New Releases, Consoles, And More


With Black Friday 2022 rapidly approaching, major retailers have really started to ramp up deals on gaming products, including Xbox Series X|S games and accessories. You can save big on blockbuster exclusives, first-party controllers, headsets, and more at retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and the Xbox Store.

There are massive discounts on a bunch of games from 2022, including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Gotham Knights, several sports sims, and plenty more. When you consider the fact that the Xbox Store is also hosting a big sale on digital games, there are thousands of game deals to be found for Xbox Series X and the digital-only Xbox Series S.

Quick look at Xbox Black Friday deals…

Speaking of the Xbox Series S, you can grab the special “holiday edition” for just $240 at Amazon. Since the holidays are a time for togetherness, it makes sense to pair that new console with an extra controller or two. First-party Xbox controllers are on sale for as low as $39. You can even save big on the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, which is ideal for competitive gaming. And, of course, there are some seriously good Xbox headset deals, too.

Here’s a closer look at all the best Xbox Black Friday deals. We also have roundups for the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch and PlayStation deals. Also, make sure to take a peek at early Black Friday sales at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

Note: To shop some of the Best Buy deals, you need to be signed in to a (free) My Best Buy account.



