Big News for Larsa Pippen as Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Shows Relationship May Not Be Exclusive in Controversial Scenes

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have been close teammates throughout the glorious Chicago Bulls era. While the closeness in their personal relationship can be questioned but that doesn’t seem to be the focus here. Years later, the duo’s indirect connection was a surprise for many fans. MJ’s son, Marcus Jordan is reportedly dating Pippen’s ex-wife. This is a connection the duo could have never imagined.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen reportedly started dating back in September 2022, and recently some reports suggest there could be more to the relationship. One would think Larsa would be hanging out with Marcus mostly, which wasn’t the case on this occasion. A report of Marcus Jordan allegedly cheating on Larsa Pippen spread through the Internet like wildfire.

Marcus Jordan’s current status with Larsa Pippen

There is a lot of interest in Marcus Jordan’s dating life. Given his father’s legendary status, the tabloids and fans want to know what he is up to as well. The 31-year-old was spotted with Larsa Pippen in September, attending events like the Rolling Loud music festival in New York, where fans noticed the two to be close to each other. The intimacy between the two triggered dating rumors, despite Larsa denying any such speculations. However, the PDA between the two on several occasions had kept the rumors alive.

Recently, Jordan was spotted by The Sun hanging out with an Instagram model. The duo seemed particularly intimate with each other. Understandably, the pictures of them together raised questions in the mind of fans about the exclusivity of the couple.

Also according to some reports, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, Larsa, is not exclusive with the son of the basketball legend. The couple seemed unfazed, with the reports going public a few days ago. The safest assumption would be to say that they are not making decisions in each other’s personal lives.

Above all, their recent weekend in Miami showed no signs of problems and they seemed very comfortable, even with the paparazzi around.

However, according to an insider source, Larsa would be “absolutely devastated” after learning about Marcus’ supposed infidelity.

“Larsa would never think he would be unfaithful to her,” the insider source said.

“He treats her like royalty. He buys her gifts, dinners, pays for a lot of things- so she would be completely blindsided. She thinks she’s in an exclusive relationship with him,” the insider added. Therefore, the relationship status of the supposed couple is still uncertain.

Life after basketball for Marcus Jordan

Michael Jordan would be happy to see how Marcus turned his life around after his unsuccessful basketball endeavors. The 31-year-old quickly decided to use his skills somewhere else, making it fruitful. The sneaker culture fascinated Marcus for a very long time, and he decided to bank on it. Eventually, the 31-year-old started an online portal named ‘Trophy Room’ which sells high-end sneakers.

Marcus’s elder brother Jeffrey Jordan is also an entrepreneur with his latest endeavor involving his father. The duo decided to form a company named Heir Inc. in 2021, which builds athlete-centric media and tech brands.