Black Friday 2022: Best Blu-ray Boxed Set Deals — Save on Yellowstone, Better Call Saul, Criterion Collection, & More

Have your eye on a big boxed set? The best time to “Add to cart” is right now!

For Black Friday, we rounded up the best deals on Blu-ray boxed sets for popular TV shows and movies with prices starting at just $10. We’re talking about complete series sets of Hannibal, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more with up to a whopping 80 percent off boxed sets, as well as the first four seasons of Yellowstone for nearly 25 percent off its list price.

Meanwhile, you can also pre-order the complete season set of Better Call Saul (drops on December 6) for $153.50, or $62.50 off — that’s a nearly 30 percent savings.

In addition, we even gathered deals on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD discs from the Criterion Collection — if you have an arthouse film lover in your life.

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone Paramount Network

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free two-day shipping (sometimes even free one-day shipping) included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks — including discounts at Whole Foods Market; access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming; exclusive deals; and much more.

Scroll down and shop the best Black Friday boxed set deals, below:

TV Shows



Criterion Collection

Movies

Want more deals? Check out the best Black Friday deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.