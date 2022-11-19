Byram Hills Girls Varsity Tennis State Championship Parade On Sunday

ARMONK, NY — The Bobcat varsity girls tennis team have wrapped up their second championship season in a row and you’re invited to help celebrate.

The Byram Hills Central School District announced that their varsity girls tennis team won the 2022 New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division II Championship, for the second year in a row. In order to celebrate and recognize the accomplishment, a parade on Sunday.

The procession will start at H.C. Crittenden Middle School (10 MacDonald Ave. in Armonk), head down MacDonald Avenue, right onto Bedford Road, then right onto Maple Avenue. The procession will turn left on Main Street then turn left onto Bedford Road before ending at Town Hall.