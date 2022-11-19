Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Every Battle Rifle, Ranked

The battle rifle is the brutal big brother of the assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. While the assault rifle uses large magazines with smaller bullets to try and take out as many enemies as possible before dying, the battle rifle has smaller mags with larger bullets, only trying to win one fight at a time.





Players love to talk about killstreaks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and act like every next skirmish is the one where they can wipe out an entire team. But each killstreak is composed of individual kills. The battle rifle focuses on winning one-on-one fights. With the best the class has to offer, it doesn’t sweat under the pressure.

4/4 Lachmann-762

Category Rating Damage 4th Fire Rate 2nd Range 2nd Accuracy 3rd Recoil Control 3rd Mobility 3rd Handling 3rd

The Lachmann-762 has no first-place rankings, mostly below-average attributes, and is dead last in damage. Below-average guns usually carry some kind of quirk that makes them good, such as an extended magazine or substantially better reload times.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case here. The damage being low is a huge problem because the entire point of a battle rifle is that it has more stopping power than an assault rifle. With the Lachmann-762, players give up speed for nothing. Elite field upgrade options can help salvage the gun, but it’s best to move on.

3/4 SO-14

Category Rating Damage T-2nd Fire Rate 1st Range 3rd Accuracy 2nd Recoil Control 4th Mobility 4th Handling 4th

No battle rifle is capable of killing enemies faster than the SO-14 with its high damage and best-in-class rate of fire. However, because the weapon is dead last in recoil control, mobility, and handling, it’s only possible to take out opponents that don’t see the shooter.

Ideal aim assist settings can mitigate some of the problems here, but the aim down scope time still holds it back from outdueling a mid-range opponent. Since this is largely the purpose of the battle rifle, the SO-14’s shortcomings completely overpower its potential advantages.

2/4 FTAC Recon

Category Rating Damage 1st Fire Rate T-3rd Range 4th Accuracy 4th Recoil Control 2nd Mobility 1st Handling 1st

Best in damage, mobility, and handling, the FTAC Recon is a monster in the mid-range game, allowing the user to run to wherever the action is and fire at enemies before they get a chance to fire back. It’s the prototypical gun for going against assault rifle users.

The gun is limited to medium and short-range encounters due to poor range and accuracy, but for players interested in being first to every fight and last to leave, there is a good appeal here. When it’s time to prestige, saying goodbye to the FTAC Recon is a tough thing to do.

1/4 TAQ-V

Category Rating Damage T-2nd Fire Rate T-3rd Range 1st Accuracy 1st Recoil Control 1st Mobility 2nd Handling 2nd

The TAQ-V is only below average in one category (dire rate) while having first-place finishes in range, accuracy, and recoil control. Players can then tune the weapon up to have no weaknesses by increasing the fire rate or further enhancing its ability at range.

This particular battle rifle gets the nod over the rest because it functions as a battle rifle should even at longer ranges. By virtue of being a battle rifle, players will already be countering the mid-range fighters. The TAQ-V furthers this advantage by using long ranges and suddenly competes with marksman and sniper rifles as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

