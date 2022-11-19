Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Somehow Reaches Max Level Via Pacifist Run

A pacifist run is a pretty cool concept. For the uninitiated, it means completing a game, or a certain milestone, without killing any enemies, NPC or otherwise. These kinds of runs are usually performed in RPGs, where the player has a plethora of options to get by an enemy without having to kill them. They are testament to the player’s knowledge of the game’s systems, mastery over their build, and overall patience.





While any pacifist run is impressive in its own right, one involving a game with the sole purpose of shooting other players deserves a league of its own. YouTuber ThatFriendlyGuy has managed to reach the maximum possible level in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 without getting even a single kill.

THEGAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Modern Warfare 2 Is Best When It Isn’t Digging Up The Past

The method via which ThatFriendlyGuy managed to reach level 55 is actually something that very few players focus on in these games – actually achieving the objectives, in this case, for the Hardpoint game mode. As for the loadout, there aren’t really any non-lethal guns, so the YouTuber relied on equipment like the Decoy Grenade, the Riot Shield, and the Inflatable Decoy. The perks he used consist of Cold-Blooded, Double Time, Overclock, and Extra Tactical – since he’d need every advantage possible.

This loadout, paired with an objective-driven approach, saw ThatFriendlyGuy rise up the levels to reach 55 in just under 24 hours of gameplay. As for his other stats, he managed a win/loss ratio of 1.4, but with a death count of 2678 – understandable, considering the pacifist approach (thanks, Eurogamer).

Call of Duty’s 2.0 version of Warzone dropped recently, and it appears that there’s a whole lot wrong with it, resulting in a “Mostly Negative” rating on Steam. While the reviews cited a host of reasons, the consistent ones were server issues, balance problems between guns, hard crashes, and the DMZ mode.

Among the weirder issues being faced by Warzone 2.0 players is one that locks them out after a few games and asks them to purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in order to continue. That’s quite a major issue for a game that’s supposed to be free.

NEXT: Warzone 2’s Proximity Chat Is The Best And Worst Of Humanity