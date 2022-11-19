Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ Player Finds Unique Way to Extract With Enemy Players

During a DMZ match, one Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player discovers a unique way to extract with their loot even though enemy players are in the area.

One clever Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player makes a unique extraction from the DMZ mode, hitching a ride with enemy players. While the new Warzone 2 experience finally launched this past week, fans have been discovering the DMZ mode that also arrived alongside. The game mode introduces a PvPvE element, not unlike Escape from Tarkov, where players drop into Al Mazrah to hunt for gear, armor, and weapons while also attempting to complete challenges.





The tough part comes as matches wind down as players will need to find a way to extract from the map. Doing so is highly valuable as it allows players to keep their hard-earned loot, though as many have begun discovering, Warzone 2 players can actually unlock new weapons much earlier than simply grinding through multiplayer. With 65 other players in a DMZ match, things can go sideways quickly and getting killed before extracting means losing all of that found loot. However, players have started to discover unique ways to escape Al Mazrah.

In a popular post on the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit, a user named Gcarsk posted video footage of a very unconventional exfiltration from the DMZ mode. Each round features a limited number of extraction points, which are marked on the map as a blue symbol. Upon reaching the location, players call in a helicopter which arrives after a minute and waits for 30 seconds before departing. However, the called helo will be marked on the map for all players to see, adding an element of danger for the person attempting to get out with their loot.

However, the called helicopter in this case gave Gcarsk an opportunity to try and extract with an enemy player. Instead of attempting to enter the traditional way, Gcarsk found a way to jump on top of the helicopter, being careful to not get chopped by the spinning rotors. As the helicopter began to take off, Gcarsk used Warzone 2‘s proximity chat feature to speak to the other player, who was likely surprised to hear another voice without actually seeing another character. While a neat little trick, it’s likely one that Raven Software will look to patch out, as extracting in this style isn’t likely what they had in mind.

This level of creativity has been common throughout Call of Duty: Warzone‘s lifespan, with players typically posting new discoveries or fun techniques fairly often. Just recently, one Warzone 2 player took the opportunity to become an Uber Driver for other players. Subverting the typical methods of eliminating other players, this player succeeded in picking up multiple players and bringing them to a different point on the map without violence.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

