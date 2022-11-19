Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is proving popular with many fans of the franchise, but others have decided to review bomb it for various reasons.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is being review bombed on Steam and review aggregate site Metacritic. Activision and Infinity Ward launched the long-awaited Call of Duty: Warzone 2 battle royale on November 16. While it’s had some hiccups, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been generally been more warmly received than the Caldera map and has been hailed by some as a return to form for Warzone. However, others have not been nearly as enthusiastic about the game.





Negative user reviews have flooded Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s Steam page as well as its various Metacritic listings. At the time of this writing, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a “Mostly Negative” rating with over 7,600 users weighing in. Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s Metacritic user rating for the PC version is a mere 2.6, with 20 negative reviews versus just four positive reviews. The Metacritic page for the PS5 version is a similar story.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Bug Locks Players Out, Advices Modern Warfare 2 Purchase

The negative reviews for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 echo many of the same complaints. It seems PC gamers are upset about Call of Duty: Warzone 2 controller users having aim assist, believing it gives them an unfair advantage. Others are not impressed with the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 user interface and loot system. Others still don’t like Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s Al Mazrah map, have had technical difficulties trying to access the game, or are angry that the original Call of Duty: Warzone servers are down until November 28. These disgruntled fans have been bombarding Call of Duty: Warzone 2 with 0/10 scores.

A common theme in these negative reviews is admittance to only having played a few Warzone 2 matches, which one could argue is not enough to properly assess the game’s quality. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how the reception to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 changes over time. Many games have bounced back from review bombing efforts, turning “Mostly Negative” overall ratings over to the “Positive” side of things, but it remains to be seen if Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will follow in their footsteps.

Activision and Infinity Ward will update the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 battle royale many times in the months ahead, making changes based on fan feedback and adding new content. It’s possible that there will even be changes to Warzone 2‘s problematic UI, which would resolve one of the biggest issues players have in the game.

In the meantime, those who don’t like Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may want to know when the original Warzone is coming back online. The original Warzone servers will be down until November 28, at which point it will return with the Caldera map. Anyone missing Verdansk will have to turn to the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game, which features Verdansk in all its glory.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

MORE: Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Revive Pistol Explained

Source: Metacritic, Steam