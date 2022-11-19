Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Review Bombed on Steam

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is getting slammed by Steam players. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is out now and while it’s more battle royale in a Call of Duty wrapping, it has a lot of major changes. First and foremost, it’s on Steam. For the last several years, Call of Duty has been exclusive to Battle.net, but Activision wanted to ensure as many people as possible play this year’s game. This led to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 dominating the charts upon their respective releases, showing Steam players have missed the franchise since it left the platform.

However, it seems some players aren’t happy about the new battle royale. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is getting review bombed on Steam and while some reviews do have genuine gripes with the game, it does seem like a lot of the reviews are just there to hurt the game’s user reviews. The game has a “Mostly Negative” label on the user reviews section. Various players note things like crashes, bad performance, poor UI, a phone number requirement, and more. Other reviews are copypastas, memes, and more that seem to just be there for the sake of it. This actually makes it a bit harder to sort out the genuine reviews from the disingenuous ones. It’s also a bit easy to review bomb this game because it’s a free-to-play game, meaning just about anyone can download it as per Steam requirements and drag it through the dirt without actually putting any meaningful amount of time or effort into playing it.

Either way, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is getting some actual criticism from players even outside of Steam. Fans are hoping Warzone 2 will revert some systems back to the way they were in the predecessor. Even though it shares the same DNA, there are some core changes to movement, certain mechanics, and more that are making it less enjoyable for some players.

