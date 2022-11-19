Call of Duty: World at War given 4k remaster and it’s absolutely gorgeous

A dedicated fan has produced a remastered version of Call of Duty: World at War and it looks absolutely incredible.

The Activision title is still one of many Call of Duty fans favourites in the series and many will be delighted if a remastered version is ever released.

It’s great that one fan has given us a glimpse into what it could look like and the results look brilliant.

Call of Duty: World at War fan gives it a 4K remaster

Take a look at the video if you want to see for yourself and no doubt you’ll be impressed by how it looks.

Activision have remastered many games in the past of course and calls will now become louder to do so again.

In the past, remastered versions of Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 were released.

World at War was originally developed by Treyarch back in 2008, with the game being based around World War 2.

Video: Call of Duty World at War gets gorgeous fan-made remaster

The game features an excellent online multiplayer mode, as well as one of the best single-player campaigns that Call of Duty have ever had.

But the game is probably best remembered for featuring the birth of one of the most-loved game modes.

The game that introduced us to Zombies

The Zombies mode allows for a group of players to try and fight off the living dead in various different maps.

The goal is to survive each round while killing a swarm of zombies, with it getting considerably more difficult as the round goes on.

It was an instant hit for fans and it is still played to this day.

It is a major fan favourite and it has featured on multiple COD games ever since due to its popularity.

Whether a remastered version is in the works remains to be seen but hopefully Activision take note and consider it.

The latest Call of Duty game is the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and also Warzone 2.0.

Warzone 2.0 has just been released and early signs seem to suggest that it could be one of the best battle royale games in a while.

The series of games continues to go from strength to strength and there’s no sign of the games failing to live up to expectations.

