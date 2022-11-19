Callous home invaders posed as cops and tied up mum in front of kids

Michael Cloherty, 58, (left) Simon Ludlow, 50, (rightt) and Michael Cook, 54, (middle), were all found guilty of aggravated burglary following a seven-day trial at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday, 9 November. The burglary happened on the morning of Monday, 29 November 2021 when the victim, a woman aged in her 30s, was approached by what she thought was two men, as she was leaving her flat in Arabella Drive, Putney with her three young children.

The men were wearing caps with the word Police on the front whilst carrying friction-lock batons. One of the men also produced a fake identification badge. They had claimed to be at the address in order to conduct a drug search.

When the men were challenged by the victim, she was grabbed around the throat and forced back inside her home. They proceeded to attack her by stamping and punching her on the floor, before tying her hands with cable ties. They subsequently searched the address, stealing various items including cash, Christmas gifts and a two-month-old female American extra-large bulldog puppy, described as blue Merle.

Following the violent attack, an extensive investigation was launched in order to identify the individuals involved. A number of enquiries were carried out, including looking at CCTV footage and monitoring vehicles. It was through this work that officers established not two but three men leaving Ludlow’s address an hour before the burglary took place.

Association and meetings between these three suspects were established through call data records and further footage. It was discovered one of these meetings took place a few days prior to the incident, where the group travelled to Putney. Officers believe this was either an aborted first attempt to commit the burglary or a reconnaissance trip, to identify points of entry and cameras at the address.

Following the investigation, the three were arrested and searches of their home addresses led to the recovery of critical evidence. They were later charged with aggravated burglary.