DEGREES OUTSIDE WITH BREAKING NEWS RIGHT NOW. A CAR SLAMS INTO A BUILDING SENDING BRICKS FLYING. LOOK AT THIS. POLICE POSTED PICTURE ON TWITTER. THIS IS NEAR SEATTLE AND APPLETON. WE’RE TOLD ONE PERSON WENT TO THE HOSPITAL
Car slams into Omaha building, sends bricks flying
A driver slammed into an Omaha building, sending bricks flying early Friday morning.Omaha police posted a picture of the crash near Saddle Creek and Poppleton Avenue around 7:15 a.m. They said all lanes on Saddle Creek were open.Officials said one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.The crash remains under investigation.
