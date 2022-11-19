Categories
Car slams into Omaha building, sends bricks flying


A driver slammed into an Omaha building, sending bricks flying early Friday morning.Omaha police posted a picture of the crash near Saddle Creek and Poppleton Avenue around 7:15 a.m. They said all lanes on Saddle Creek were open.Officials said one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.The crash remains under investigation.

