Car slams into Omaha building, sends bricks flying

A driver slammed into an Omaha building, sending bricks flying early Friday morning.Omaha police posted a picture of the crash near Saddle Creek and Poppleton Avenue around 7:15 a.m. They said all lanes on Saddle Creek were open.Officials said one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.The crash remains under investigation.

A driver slammed into an Omaha building, sending bricks flying early Friday morning.

Omaha police posted a picture of the crash near Saddle Creek and Poppleton Avenue around 7:15 a.m. They said all lanes on Saddle Creek were open.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.