Catherine Zeta Jones kisses sweetheart Michael Douglas on special day

As they remembered their lavish wedding which took place in 2000, the Welsh actress took to Instagram to share a romantic snap of the pair sharing a kiss while on holiday.

Accompanying the adorable photograph, Catherine penned in the caption: “22 years and 1 day! It’s in the fine details…love you sweetheart. Happy Anniversary.”

Michael also paid tribute to his stunning wife by sharing photographs from their wedding and writing: ”Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine! I love you so much.”

Catherine and Michael married on November 18, 2000, after almost two years together. They now share two children: Carys, 19, and Dylan, 22.