Check out Georgia football’s 70-man travel roster for Kentucky game

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After taking care of business at Mississippi State last weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs again face another road test this week, this time against a very familiar SEC East foe.

No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) is headed to Lexington on Saturday to face Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on CBS. The Bulldogs are looking for success similar to what they’ve had in the past against the Wildcats: Georgia has a 61-12-2 all-time record in the series and is riding a 12-game win streak against Kentucky.

Georgia won the last meeting 30-13 in Athens last season.

Georgia has taken care of business week after week during the 2022 season.

The Bulldogs have beaten Oregon, Samford, South Carolina, Kent State, Missouri, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Florida, Tennessee and Mississippi State this season, with the latest win being the 45-19 victory over the maroon Bulldogs.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns and also rushed for another, and wide receiver Ladd McConkey put up 71 receiving yards and had a 70-yard rushing touchdown against Mississippi State. The road Bulldogs endured a 63-yard punt return touchdown by Zavion Thomas just before halftime and ultimately outscored the maroon Bulldogs 28-7 in the second half.

Georgia is 10-0 on the season — which stands as the first time in program history the Bulldogs have started 10-0 in back-to-back years — and sit atop the College Football Playoff rankings, the AP poll and the coaches poll.

Kentucky, meanwhile, opened the season with four consecutive victories over Miami (OH), Florida, Youngstown State and Northern Illinois before taking a tough 22-19 loss to Ole Miss in Week 5. The Wildcats lost the next week to South Carolina, beat Mississippi State the following week and had a bye after that before losing at Tennessee.

The Wildcats beat Missouri two weeks ago before falling to Vanderbilt 24-21 last Saturday for the Commodores’ first SEC victory since 2019.

Given Saturday’s game is a road game for Georgia, the Bulldogs could only bring 70 players on the trip. Below is the full list of players who made the trip to Lexington:

QB: Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, Gunner Stockton (4)

RB: Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards, Branson Robinson, Cash Jones (5)

WR: Ladd McConkey, Kearis Jackson, Dominick Blaylock, Dillon Bell, Arian Smith, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Arian Smith, Mekhi Mews (8)

TE: Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Oscar Delp, Brett Seither, Ryland Goede (5)

OL: Broderick Jones, Xavier Truss, Sedrick Van Pran, Tate Ratledge, Warren McClendon, Amarius Mims, Warren Ericson, Devin Willock, Austin Blaske, Jared Wilson, Micah Morris (11)

DL: Jalen Carter, Tramel Walthour, Nazir Stackhouse, Mykel Williams, Zion Logue, Bear Alexander, Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Bill Norton (9)

OLB: Nolan Smith, Robert Beal, Chaz Chambliss, MJ Sherman, Marvin Jones Jr., Jalon Walker, Darris Smith (7)

ILB: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon, Trezmen Marshall, Rian Davis, Xavian Sorey, EJ Lightsey (6)

CB: Kelee Ringo, Kamari Lassiter, Nyland Green, Daylen Everette (4)

N: Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith (2)

S: Chris Smith; Malaki Starks; David Daniel-Sisavanh; JaCorey Thomas (4)

STs: Jack Podlesny, Brett Thorson, Jared Zirkel, William Mote, Payne Walker (5)

– Quick observations: 1) No AD Mitchell as the wide receiver continues to work back from injury. De’Nylon Morrissette did not make the trip either. Mekhi Mews did make the trip in Morrissette’s place 2) No Arik Gilbert for this trip. The other five tight ends for Georgia made the trip. 3) STAR Javon Bullard made the trip after dealing with injury, and per his pre-game reps he appears to be good to go for the game.